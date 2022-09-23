Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
U.S. Sports Betting Companies Jostle Over a Key Moment for the Industry
There’s never been a better time to be a U.S. sports betting company. With college football and the NFL underway, this is “Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, and your birthday all rolled into one,” said Patrick Keane, CEO of Action Network. GeoComply reported 103.1 million geolocation...
NFL・
'Madden 23' Players Go On Strike After Awful In-Game Gambling Odds
This isn’t the first time that gambling has hit the gaming headlines this week. Just a few days ago, Twitch banned the streaming of “slots, roulette or dice games that aren’t licensed either in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that provide sufficient consumer protection,” after prominent streamers - including Pokimane - threatened to go on strike. Now, Madden 23 players are threatening to do the same due to the title’s awful in-game gambling odds.
