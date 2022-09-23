Read full article on original website
Serving Up Success: DC West volleyball player becomes program's first D-I commit
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Nora Wurtz is an opponent's worst nightmare. The 6'4" junior middle blocker has put up impressive numbers at Douglas County West all season. That progress paid off and landed her a scholarship offer to play collegiately in Omaha, an opportunity Wurtz had no intention of passing up.
Huskers stay put at No. 3, Bluejays up to No. 21 in latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska remained at No. 3 while Creighton moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings. Check out the regional conference teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here. 1. Texas (64) 3. Nebraska. 5. Purdue. 6. Ohio State. 7. Minnesota. 8. Wisconsin.
Creighton's Martin lands Big East Freshman of the Week
(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Ava Martin has been named the Big East Conference Freshman of the Week. Martin led the Big East with 4.20 kills per set and led outside hitters in the league with a .441 hitting percentage. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (9/25): Huskers, Mavericks, Bearcats pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were regional winners in women’s soccer on Sunday.
College Volleyball (9/23): Nebraska, Creighton, UNI, Drake win in conference action
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton won conference sweeps while Northern Iowa and Drake were also winners in regional college volleyball on Friday.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/25): Creighton rolls, Iowa falls
(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled through Villanova while Iowa lost to Purdue in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Huskers Post 9-1 Win at Omaha
Nebraska began its fall schedule with a 9-1 win at Omaha in a 14-inning game on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers totaled nine runs on 12 hits and an error, while the Mavericks had one run on 10 hits and three errors. Emmett Olson pitched the first two innings, followed by...
Matthew Garrett Pierce, 49, Hamburg, Iowa
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Private family inurnment at later date,...
Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing
Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
Missouri Valley focusing on themselves in final three games
(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley football is focusing on its own weekly progression and improvements as the season starts to wind down. The Big Reds are 0-5 this season and 0-4 in Class A District 8, but Coach Rick Barker says there are some positives to draw from, especially from this past week’s game against Harrison County rival, Logan-Magnolia.
Three takeaways from Nebraska’s five-set shootout win over No. 7 Ohio State
“801 is a lot better than 800, though, I’ll tell you that,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. Just one night after Cook secured his 800th career win —the total split between his time at Wisconsin and now Nebraska — the Huskers hosted their second Big Ten opponent of the season. This time, No. 7 Ohio State. The top-10 showdown between two of the best in the nation’s deepest conference did not fail to live up to expectations.
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
Metro official's stormy summer ends quietly
A personally somewhat stormy summer for a top Omaha city official appears to be ending quietly. City Councilwoman Juanita Johnson's ex-boyfriend had planned to seek a second protection order against Johnson after a judge threw out the first order. But nearly two months have passed, no new order is being...
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 5): Lindsey Sonderman & Walker Rife
(KMAland) -- Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman and West Harrison's Walker Rife are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Sonderman continued her impressive sophomore cross country season with a title at her home meet on Saturday. The reigning KMAland Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year took the top honor in 19:03.40. Sonderman is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches.
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
Progress reported on Red Oak school facilities assessment
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard an update from Architect Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture -- who the board selected earlier this year to conduct the survey encompassing current facility needs and the development of a 5-10 year plan. O'Neal says his group has completed the first round of meetings, which included one with roughly half of the district staff and the other with the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee. O'Neal says some key areas rose to the top for all three locations, including Red Oak Early Childhood Development, Inman Elementary, and the Junior-Senior High School using the O.W.N. strategy to identify possible opportunities, weaknesses, and needs.
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Curtis passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Methodist Jennie Edmunson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
