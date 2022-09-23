ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Sept. 26, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lecompton man taken to hospital after tractor collides with train

A Lecompton man was taken to the hospital Monday after his tractor collided with a train while he was mowing north of Lawrence. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a train stopped on the tracks in the 1100 block of North 1900 Road, said sheriff’s spokesperson George Diepenbrock. During their investigation, deputies learned that a 28-year-old man had been mowing in the area of the train tracks and while driving through the railroad crossing, his tractor was struck by a moving train, Diepenbrock said.
LECOMPTON, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Sept. 25, 2022

Marcos Cruz Hernandez, 31, Lawrence, and Jennifer Anne Pellegrini, 54, Lawrence. Mason William Corliss, 32, Seneca, and Kristian Renee Ely, 24, Seneca. Jonathen Scott Base, 31, Lawrence, and Lindsay Hope Redden, 26, Lawrence. Clay Edward Weinaug, 31, Lawrence, and Ashley Nicole Hutton, 25, Lawrence. Cameren Allyn Green, 19, Lawrence, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Casey Ballard

The family of Casey Ballard Sr. of Lawrence, Kansas, is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Casey was vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, celebrating his wife's retirement, when he died suddenly after suffering a heart attack. He was 59 years young. The family is grateful for the care and compassion Casey received at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, where his organs were donated to help others.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Dan Koehler

Dan Edward Koehler, 82, died September 22, 2022, at home in Lawrence. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Wednesday, September 28 at Natoma Lutheran Cemetery in Natoma, KS.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

It has now been nearly 12 straight months of falling home sales in Lawrence, yet home prices continue to rise

Economists are infamous for making “on the one hand, but on the other hand” type of statements. I’m not an economist, but here’s my version for the Lawrence housing market: On the one hand there are plenty of signs of a Lawrence housing slowdown, but in the other hand, you had better still have a large wad of cash if you hope to buy a home here.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Ova Brizendine

Services for Ova M. Brizendine, 94, Bonner Springs/Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died September 23, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jesse Nunez

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Jesse John Nunez on October 8th , 2022 from 2pm to 7pm at the Kaw Valley Public House at 444 Locust St. North Lawrence. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas volleyball upends K-State in 5 sets in Manhattan

The Kansas volleyball team responded to the disappointment of a five-set loss to No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night by winning a five-set thriller on the road against their in-state rivals a few days later. In their first Big 12 road match of the season, the Jayhawks knocked off Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Not ranked? Who cares? Not the Jayhawks.

Here’s the thing about the 4-0 Kansas football team not being ranked in either the coaches poll or the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday. It doesn’t mean the polls are worthless or broken. It doesn’t mean this Kansas team is not any good nor does it indicate...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Clifford LaFrenz

Funeral service for Clifford R. LaFrenz, 77, Lawrence, will be at 10 a.m., Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25th same location. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas basketball lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 guard Jamari McDowell

Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel, Texas, orally committed to the Kansas basketball program on Saturday night. McDowell, who is ranked No. 77 overall in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, becomes the second player in the Class of 2023 to pick the Jayhawks, joining fellow-four-star prospect Chris Johnson, who hails from Fort Bend, Texas.
LAWRENCE, KS

