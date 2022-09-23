A Lecompton man was taken to the hospital Monday after his tractor collided with a train while he was mowing north of Lawrence. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a train stopped on the tracks in the 1100 block of North 1900 Road, said sheriff’s spokesperson George Diepenbrock. During their investigation, deputies learned that a 28-year-old man had been mowing in the area of the train tracks and while driving through the railroad crossing, his tractor was struck by a moving train, Diepenbrock said.

LECOMPTON, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO