LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Sept. 26, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
Lecompton man taken to hospital after tractor collides with train
A Lecompton man was taken to the hospital Monday after his tractor collided with a train while he was mowing north of Lawrence. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a train stopped on the tracks in the 1100 block of North 1900 Road, said sheriff’s spokesperson George Diepenbrock. During their investigation, deputies learned that a 28-year-old man had been mowing in the area of the train tracks and while driving through the railroad crossing, his tractor was struck by a moving train, Diepenbrock said.
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Sept. 25, 2022
Marcos Cruz Hernandez, 31, Lawrence, and Jennifer Anne Pellegrini, 54, Lawrence. Mason William Corliss, 32, Seneca, and Kristian Renee Ely, 24, Seneca. Jonathen Scott Base, 31, Lawrence, and Lindsay Hope Redden, 26, Lawrence. Clay Edward Weinaug, 31, Lawrence, and Ashley Nicole Hutton, 25, Lawrence. Cameren Allyn Green, 19, Lawrence, and...
LJWORLD
17 paintings stolen from Lawrence’s Art in the Park event; reward offered for their return
Organizers of Art in the Park were shocked Saturday morning to discover that a number of paintings had been stolen overnight from one of the festival participants at the annual event, and they are offering a reward for the return of the artwork. Maria Martin, president of the Lawrence Art...
LJWORLD
Affordable housing complex in Baldwin can modernize nearly 40-year-old units; without ARPA aid, it would’ve taken another decade
Baldwin Retirement Apartment Complex Inc. may sound like the name of a retirement home, but it was actually the first affordable housing agency to appear in Baldwin City, and it’s the only one that’s a nonprofit today. BRAC was one of 14 county agencies to make the final...
LJWORLD
Casey Ballard
The family of Casey Ballard Sr. of Lawrence, Kansas, is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Casey was vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, celebrating his wife's retirement, when he died suddenly after suffering a heart attack. He was 59 years young. The family is grateful for the care and compassion Casey received at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, where his organs were donated to help others.
LJWORLD
Iranian students at KU decry brutal government crackdown; ‘they are killing people in the streets’
While most University of Kansas students are gearing up for midterms and celebrating the KU football team, one group of students — those from Iran — are losing sleep and agonizing over the fate of loved ones back home. “Everyone is distracted from their education and classes and...
LJWORLD
‘Tight and getting tighter’: Lawrence only has roughly 500 lots available for residential development, city data shows
Lawrence’s annual inventory of available residential lots does not bear good news, with the city now calculating that it will be completely out of developable land in only about three years. That represents a notable decrease from the previous year, impacting the city’s affordable housing efforts as well as...
LJWORLD
Dan Koehler
Dan Edward Koehler, 82, died September 22, 2022, at home in Lawrence. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Wednesday, September 28 at Natoma Lutheran Cemetery in Natoma, KS.
LJWORLD
It has now been nearly 12 straight months of falling home sales in Lawrence, yet home prices continue to rise
Economists are infamous for making “on the one hand, but on the other hand” type of statements. I’m not an economist, but here’s my version for the Lawrence housing market: On the one hand there are plenty of signs of a Lawrence housing slowdown, but in the other hand, you had better still have a large wad of cash if you hope to buy a home here.
LJWORLD
Ova Brizendine
Services for Ova M. Brizendine, 94, Bonner Springs/Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died September 23, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Jesse Nunez
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Jesse John Nunez on October 8th , 2022 from 2pm to 7pm at the Kaw Valley Public House at 444 Locust St. North Lawrence. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball upends K-State in 5 sets in Manhattan
The Kansas volleyball team responded to the disappointment of a five-set loss to No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night by winning a five-set thriller on the road against their in-state rivals a few days later. In their first Big 12 road match of the season, the Jayhawks knocked off Kansas...
LJWORLD
Notebook: Kansas’ Daniel Hishaw Jr. rumbles for touchdown; Jalon Daniels sacked
Daniel Hishaw Jr. is certain he’s scored more dazzling touchdowns while in high school or in youth leagues. But the redshirt sophomore running back’s 73-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter of Kansas’ 35-27 win over Duke on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium ranks among his best while with the Jayhawks.
LJWORLD
Not ranked? Who cares? Not the Jayhawks.
Here’s the thing about the 4-0 Kansas football team not being ranked in either the coaches poll or the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday. It doesn’t mean the polls are worthless or broken. It doesn’t mean this Kansas team is not any good nor does it indicate...
LJWORLD
Clifford LaFrenz
Funeral service for Clifford R. LaFrenz, 77, Lawrence, will be at 10 a.m., Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25th same location. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
Kansas basketball lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 guard Jamari McDowell
Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel, Texas, orally committed to the Kansas basketball program on Saturday night. McDowell, who is ranked No. 77 overall in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, becomes the second player in the Class of 2023 to pick the Jayhawks, joining fellow-four-star prospect Chris Johnson, who hails from Fort Bend, Texas.
LJWORLD
Kansas soccer program pleased at season’s midway point but eager to find offense as Big 12 play heats up
Following back-to-back losses to open Big 12 Conference play last week, the Kansas soccer team will enter the heart of its conference schedule still looking to break through. Kansas lost 1-0 to No. 12 TCU on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park and fell to Oklahoma State 2-0 earlier in the week.
LJWORLD
Still Unbeaten: Kansas football tops Duke 35-27 to move to 4-0 on the season
In front of its first sellout crowd in three years, the Kansas football team improved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over previously unbeaten Duke on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win moved Kansas to 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and featured the Kansas offense...
LJWORLD
Career-best performance by Jalon Daniels spurs Kansas to home win against Duke
Jalon Daniels stood near the end zone staring at his right hand. The pinky unfurled first, then the ring finger, the middle and the index. He was counting touchdown passes, but he might as well have been counting victories. Kansas’ junior quarterback threw for career highs of 324 yards and...
