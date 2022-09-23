Metrc CEO Michael Johnson Participates in Discussion Of How Tech Is Taking Cannabis Mainstream At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Read full article on original website
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 September 2022 at 5:00 pm. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds or through financial instruments increased on 23 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Benzinga
DINGDONG 10/24/22 INVESTOR ALERT: DDL Investors With Losses Should Contact Lieff Cabraser's Securities Fraud Practice Group About Pending Class Action Lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP strongly urges Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd. ("Dingdong") DDL investors who suffered losses in connection with Dingdong's June 2021 Initial Public Offering ("IPO") contact a Lieff Cabraser attorney immediately regarding pending securities class action against Dingdong. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is October 24, 2022.
Benzinga
HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action
San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Hagens Berman urges LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. Relevant Period: June 7, 2021 - Aug. 10, 2022. Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 11, 2022. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/LFST. Contact An Attorney Now: LFST@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. LifeStance...
Read Why This Analyst Is Bullish On American Rebel Holdings
EF Hutton analyst Michael Albanese initiated coverage on American Rebel Holdings Inc AREB with a Buy rating with a price target of $1.50. The analyst said the company's recent acquisition of Champion Safe in July was a good deal. Champion Safe is a premier safe designer/manufacturer run by Ray Crosby,...
Cannabis Stock Movers For September 26, 2022
IAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 5.65% at $0.05. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 4.42% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 13.77% at $0.06. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 5.86% at $0.91. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.35% at $2.20. Cresco Labs CRLBF shares...
Here's Why Wells Fargo Continues To Recommend Zscaler As A 'Top Pick'
Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski recently had the opportunity to travel with Zscaler, Inc ZS management and came away with a better understanding of the importance of improving channel dynamics. Traditional resellers like Optiv and system integrators like Accenture plc ACN were more engaged with the company and were originating...
Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: How Are They Commercialized?
(Part four of a four-part series) In addition to psilocybin’s therapeutic value, ongoing discussion involves other issues such as how its potential commercialization process is unfolding. In terms of ethics, Numinus NUMIF co-founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest said his concern over the fact that “if we’re too quick to just open up access, knowing human beings and the way that we operate, we could miss the therapeutic opportunity.”
Benzinga
SEC Charges Father-Son Duo and Associate in Market Manipulation Schemes Resulting in a New Jersey Deli with a $100 Million Valuation
Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Peter L. Coker Sr., Peter L. Coker Jr., and James T. Patten for their roles in orchestrating fraudulent manipulative securities trading schemes. These schemes included artificially inflating the share price of Hometown International, which operated a New Jersey deli producing less than $40,000 in annual revenue, from approximately $1 per share in October 2019 to nearly $14 per share by April 2021, leading to a grossly inflated market capitalization of $100 million.
Benzinga
Texas-Based Wharton County Junior College Deploys YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility To Drive Inclusivity in Teaching and Learning
Wharton County Junior College, located in Wharton, Texas, has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the addition of YuJa Panorama for Digital Accessibility to complement the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform. YuJa Panorama helps organizations pinpoint and correct accessibility issues, as well as improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective in course content creation.
More Tears Are Coming For Investors Holding Risk Assets, Chief Investment Officer At Major Asset Manager Says
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% to a new range of between 3% and 3.25%, its third 0.75% rate hike in four months. What Happened: Scott Minerd, founding managing partner, chairman, and global CIO of Guggenheim Partners appeared on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange’ to discuss the Fed’s rate hike decision and how Fed policy will impact the direction of the market.
Benzinga
BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BankUnited, Inc. BKU today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2022. About BankUnited, Inc. BankUnited, Inc. BKU, with...
Voyager Assets, Customer Accounts To Be Acquired By FTX In $1.4B Deal
FTX US, the cryptocurrency exchange led by Sam Bankman-Fried, has won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital VYGVQ, the latter said in a statement late Monday. What Happened: The deal includes FTX buying all cryptocurrency held by Voyager, valued at $1.3 billion at current market prices. FTX is also providing...
Does Wynn Resorts Stock Come With A 'Zero Premium Call Option' On Macau?
Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN shares were on the move Monday after Macau officials signaled COVID-19 travel restrictions could be lifted. Despite Monday's surge, one investor saw significantly more upside in the beaten-down casino operator. What To Know: For the first time in nearly three years, mainland travelers and permit group...
Voyager Token (VGX) Spikes Nearly 4% After Bankman-Fried's FTX Wins Bid To Buy Crypto Platform
Voyager Token VGX/USD, a token linked with digital assets trading firm Voyager Digital spiked 3.9% to $0.71 at 10:26 p.m. EDT. Time-frame % Change (+/-) On Monday night, FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange headed by Sam Bankman-Fried, won the bid to acquire Voyager Digital for $1.3 billion at prevailing market prices.
Psychedelics Biotechs Clearmind And Mydecine Share Consolidation And Subscription Agreements
In connection with recent stock splits, psychedelics biotech Clearmind Medicine Inc. CMNDF announced it will proceed with the consolidation of all its issued and outstanding common shares on a 1:30 basis, effective as of September 30, 2022. Clearmind’s 39,592,344 common shares to date issued and outstanding will be reduced to...
