Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Bleacher Report
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans
Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Report: Hurricane Ian could push Bucs vs Chiefs to Minneapolis
Local football fans could have the chance to watch Tom Brady battle Patrick Mahomes at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Bleacher Report
Report: Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion Check in Bills vs. Dolphins to Be Investigated
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check is going to be investigated by the NFL Players Association, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter with what initially appeared to be a head injury. He took a hard hit from linebacker Matt Milano and got up wobbly before momentarily falling to a knee.
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start. Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.
Bleacher Report
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Bleacher Report
Week 4 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Pickups and Breakout Candidates
With two primetime games left to come in Week 3 of the NFL season, it's been an interesting ride for fantasy managers. While many of Week 3's top scorers were the usual suspects—Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews, anyone?—there were plenty of fresh faces in the top scoring lists after Sunday's late afternoon game window.
Bleacher Report
Ken Dorsey's Meltdown After Bills' Loss to Dolphins Inspires Jokes from NFL Twitter
The Buffalo Bills fell back to earth Sunday following a blistering start in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a result that points to a new contender in the AFC East title race. Nobody took the...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs...
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches Already On the Hot Seat in the 2022 Season
It doesn't take long for seats to start getting warm when you're an NFL head coach. Nearly a third of the NFL franchises hired a new head coach coming into the 2022 season. The year before that there were seven new head coaches. Some franchises are in a position to...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 3 Results
When Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is complete, only one team will have an 0-3 record. And it's not the type of team you'd expect to be in that position early in the year. The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing close contests, with each of their first three games being decided by six or fewer points. However, they've been on the losing end of all three, including the 24-22 road defeat against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Report: Mac Jones May Need Ankle Surgery; Patriots QB 'Likely' to Miss Multiple Games
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Monday that Jones is set to get a second opinion, but it's hard to imagine he'll be back for Week 4. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported a team source said they would be "surprised" if Jones avoided surgery, especially "knowing it could speed up healing."
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa Not in Concussion Protocol, Status for Dolphins vs. Bengals TBD
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday he wasn't going to "assume" starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be able to play on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals as he deals with back and ankle injuries:. Mike McDaniel said Tua is sore right now, which they expected....
Bleacher Report
Chargers' Rashawn Slater Reportedly Out for Season After Ruptured Biceps Injury
Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after rupturing his biceps tendon, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Slater was forced to exit Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after logging 34 total snaps. Only three games into...
Bleacher Report
Report: Chargers' Joey Bosa to Undergo Testing After Suffering Groin Injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa will undergo testing to determine the severity of a groin injury that ruled him out for the remainder of Sunday's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. Later, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that left tackle...
Bleacher Report
Chargers' Joey Bosa Week-to-Week With 'Significant' Groin Injury, Brandon Staley Says
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa appears to be in danger of missing time this season. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday that Bosa is dealing with a "significant" groin injury and he is considered week-to-week. Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's...
Bleacher Report
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says Finger Injury 'Doing a Lot Better' Than Last Week
To hear Tom Brady tell it, his finger injury is nothing to worry about. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback discussed his injury on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk) and said "it's doing a lot better" and didn't impact him during Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers:
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways From Eagles' Week 3 Win vs. Commanders
Entering this year, the Philadelphia Eagles had last started a season 3-0 in 2016. They also won each of their first three games in 2014. Yet, they missed the playoffs both times. Now, the team will be hoping that doesn't end up being the case again in 2022. The Eagles...
