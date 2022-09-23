Read full article on original website
Bullish Wednesday For Marijuana Stocks - Cresco Labs, TerrAscend Among Top Gainers
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 7.44% at $1.30. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 6.64% at $1.00. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 6.51% at $0.33. GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 6.23% at $3.75. SNDL SNDL shares closed up 5.80% at $2.37. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed...
Crypto Lender Nexo Stays Ahead of Regulators With Minority Stake In Summit National Bank
Crypto lender Nexo recently acquired a minority stake in Summit National Bank. It's a traditional U.S. federal bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, like all U.S. banks. This move will help it expand its ability to serve the U.S. market, allowing Nexo to offer traditional financial services such as bank accounts, lending and card services for retail and institutional customers. It also allows Nexo to combine these traditional services with crypto services.
BlackRock Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BlackRock. Looking at options history for BlackRock BLK we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
Looking At Altria Group's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Altria Group. Looking at options history for Altria Group MO we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.
ServiceNow Whale Trades For September 28
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Trump's Deadbeat SPAC Switches Address To A P.O. Box - From A WeWork Office Space In Miami
A SPAC set to take Donald Trump’s media company public has been linked to troubles with finances and difficulties finalizing its merger. A filing reveals the company changed its mailing address and it could provide a hint of financial troubles. What Happened: Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC announced a...
Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Platform NuggMD Launches In Vermont
NuggMD, a medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Vermont for $99. Since its 2015 founding, NuggMD has connected over one million patients to MMJ doctors in 20 states and is now available to over 200 million Americans. "Participation in Vermont's medical marijuana program is low compared to...
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator
The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales Recently
Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ kicked off recreational marijuana sales at its retail location in New Mexico on Saturday, Sept 24. Located at 360 Sudderth Drive in Ruidoso, the new store represents the company's 11th dispensary in the Land Of Enchantment. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 8. "Schwazze...
Cathie Wood Splurges $22M To Hike Stake In This Chipmaker Stock Worrying Jim Cramer
Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management on Monday hiked its stake in chip manufacturer Nvidia Corporation NVDA via the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG. The fund bought over 185,000 shares in the company at a valuation of over $22 million based on Monday’s closing price. Interestingly, well-known television personality...
Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products
Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
Joe Terranova Is Buying This Stock: Wednesday's CNBC 'Fast Money' Final Trades
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Cannabis Reg Update: Australia & France Pursue Legalization, New Jersey Pre-Roll Manufacturing
Australia: Parliament Could Legalize Cannabis This Year. According to David Shoebridge, a Green Party senator and justice spokesperson, recreational cannabis could be legalized. "Legal advice obtained by my office shows that the Greens can pass a bill to legalize cannabis nationally and all state legislation criminalizing its legal use, possession and sale can be overridden," Shoebridge recently tweeted, adding that "the party has the power to pass the bill nationally."
All That Glitters Has Often Been Considered A Good Investment
With inflation skyrocketing, some analysts are back to saying that now may be the optimal time to invest in precious metals. Because the price of precious metals tends to rise at or above the rate of inflation, many investors view them as a hedge against inflation or other economic uncertainties. Precious metals have many practical uses in technology and equipment, which often helps them keep their value.
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2022
• CorpHousing Group CHG is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Morgan Stanley Bets On Boeing's Prospects Despite Market Pull-Back
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag has reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Boeing Co BA with a price target of $233. The analyst said Boeing's stock had declined about 12% over the last week compared to the S&P 500's decline of about 6.5%. Liwag views the pullback...
Expert Ratings for Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman NOC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Northrop Grumman has an average price target of $535.83 with a high of $560.00 and a low of $516.00.
Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms META has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 38 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Meta Platforms. The company has an average price target of $220.03 with a high of $280.00 and a low of $140.00.
Expert Ratings for Aptiv
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Aptiv APTV stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
