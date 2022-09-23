ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

jane doh
3d ago

I'm moving back to my home state, can't afford these ridiculous rent hikes, nothing special about the state I live in, for them to raise the rent is sheer madness

David Kuehnert
3d ago

the peaple I leased property from. razed my rent. 50% ,in two years,,Hurst and son the most corrupt landlords in Washington state,,,

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week

(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
33andfree

The Best Hiking in Washington State

Washington, like Oregon is sometimes forgotten when deciding on a hiking destination vacation. While, they are known for having three of the most beautiful national parks in North Cascades, Olympic and Rainier most people think of Seattle and the amount of rain (even though it isn't that much). It is mostly the cloudy days and so if you get a glimpse of Mt. Rainier you are lucky!
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Panel: Book-banning push is coordinated, national effort

BOISE — Recent pushes to ban books in Idaho schools and libraries are part of a coordinated national effort, experts on a panel convened by the City Club of Boise told an audience of more than 100 at the Idaho State Museum on Friday. “It’s the coordination that makes...
NEWStalk 870

Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work

I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
NEWStalk 870

This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail

Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
beachconnection.net

More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches

(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Chronicle

SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
