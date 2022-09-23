Read full article on original website
jane doh
3d ago
I'm moving back to my home state, can't afford these ridiculous rent hikes, nothing special about the state I live in, for them to raise the rent is sheer madness
Reply
2
David Kuehnert
3d ago
the peaple I leased property from. razed my rent. 50% ,in two years,,Hurst and son the most corrupt landlords in Washington state,,,
Reply
2
Related
Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!
We've all been there. You're running late for an appointment and the only thing standing between you and your destination is a busy street. Do you risk crossing against the light or waiting for the walk sign? If you're like most people, you probably choose to jaywalk. But is jaywalking actually against the law? The answer may surprise you!
KOMO News
Gas prices rise in Seattle, Washington state, nationally for first time in 14 weeks
SEATTLE – After 14 consecutive weeks of drops, gas prices increased in Seattle and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Seattle boasted an average cost of $4.90 per gallon as of Sunday, marking a rise of 11.9 cents since last week. That figure is 2.5 cents a gallon cheaper than a month ago.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians with gas-powered vehicles had been enjoying slowly falling gas prices. The last week has seen that trend sharply reversed, according to AAA data. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas one week ago in Washington was $4.63. On Monday, the pump...
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Chronicle
High Toxins in Razor Clams Will Delay Digging on Oregon and Washington Beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
KUOW
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Hiking in Washington State
Washington, like Oregon is sometimes forgotten when deciding on a hiking destination vacation. While, they are known for having three of the most beautiful national parks in North Cascades, Olympic and Rainier most people think of Seattle and the amount of rain (even though it isn't that much). It is mostly the cloudy days and so if you get a glimpse of Mt. Rainier you are lucky!
Are Lollipops Really Illegal In Tri-Cities Washington?
If you do a regular google search about the strange laws in Washington State, there is one law I notice that can't be true can it? I can find about 100 articles that claim "lollipops are illegal in Washington State", but are they really?. For instance, one of the first...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Panel: Book-banning push is coordinated, national effort
BOISE — Recent pushes to ban books in Idaho schools and libraries are part of a coordinated national effort, experts on a panel convened by the City Club of Boise told an audience of more than 100 at the Idaho State Museum on Friday. “It’s the coordination that makes...
Chronicle
How Northwest Tribes Are Leading the Push to Restore Eel-Like Lampreys
DAVE'Y LUMLEY IS up to her armpits in water at Willamette Falls. Cascades spill over the basalt columns that loom above, splashing onto her head and off the brim of her baseball cap. She takes a breath and goes under, emerging seconds later with an eel-like creature twisting in her hand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work
I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
The Oregonian
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
This Impossible Way To Fish In Washington Ends In Jail
Believe it or not, there are 7 ways to catch fish in Washington State that are completely illegal. Obviously a hook, line, and fishing pole are not on the list, but what is? One of these ways is so unlikely and impossible I would be surprised if anyone has ever been charged. However the law exists so someone has to have done it at least once!
beachconnection.net
More Second Summer on Oregon / Washington Coast: 70s for Beaches
(Long Beach, Washington) – Look for more lovely 70-degree weather in the coming day or so on the Oregon coast and Washington coast, as the Pacific Northwest region digs in for some extremely pleasant conditions. The coastlines of both states hit the 70s on Sunday and remain quite sunny through Tuesday, even longer on the southern Oregon coast. Meanwhile, large population centers like Seattle and Portland will be in the 70s through 80s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). (Above: Depoe Bay. Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Chronicle
SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act
The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
Comments / 4