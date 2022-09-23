ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style

It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
Suns agree to work on trade with 1 notable player

The Phoenix Suns will officially be shaking things up a bit after their kaput in last year’s playoffs. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Suns have mutually agreed with forward Jae Crowder that Crowder will not attend training camp as the team works on finding a trade. Training camp will officially begin for Phoenix on Sept. 27.
New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
