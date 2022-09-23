Police: 15-year-old attacked couple asleep in bed in ‘random act of violence’

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A couple is recovering from injuries they suffered during a brutal and violent attack in their home which police called “random.”

Taylorsville police told The Salt Lake Tribune that a 15-year-old boy was in custody for the attack early Tuesday morning, which they termed a “random act of violence.”

“I kind of half opened my eyes,” JJ Dasher told KSTU. “And there was a figure just standing right over our bed. I immediately just flew out of bed, screaming and started punching him, but at the same time, he’s stabbing me.”

JJ and his wife, Ashley, were both taken to the hospital with “significant injuries” after the attack, KSL reported.

JJ told KSTU that he was stabbed 12 times and suffered a collapsed lung before the attacker turned toward Ashley.

“I screamed at her to run,” JJ said. “She ran out of the house towards the neighbors. He was still stabbing her as she was running all the way to the neighbor’s porch, still stabbing her.”

The screaming woke the neighbor, who called 911. The teenage suspect ran from the scene, but police said he was found shortly at a construction site nearby, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The Dashers said that they don’t know the teenager who attacked them, who got into their home through the front door, which they had forgotten to lock.

“Turned out, we forgot that night,” JJ told KSTU. “But now we’re going to definitely be more diligent, probably set up some more security.”

Both JJ and Ashley were still in the hospital recovering days after the attack, and told KSTU that they are eager to get back home to their 10-year-old son.

“He’s nonverbal autistic, and luckily he just slept through it,” JJ told the station. “Even though it was extremely loud.”

The 15-year-old, who was not identified due to his age, was taken to a juvenile detention facility to face charges of assault and burglary, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

