Food Truck Friday with Chuey Fu’s

If you’re looking for a food truck with a combination of Latin and Asian flair, you might want to check out Chuey Fu’s Latin Asian Grub food truck.

Chuey Fu’s offers a number different dishes that features a combination of Korean to Mexican inspired dishes. Like their Korean beef, char shu pork or seared ahi tuna available in tacos or a rice bowl.

You can find out where Chuey Fu’s food truck, by following their social media or check them out at their restaurants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.