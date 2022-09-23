ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Food Truck Friday with Chuey Fu’s

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

If you’re looking for a food truck with a combination of Latin and Asian flair, you might want to check out Chuey Fu’s Latin Asian Grub food truck.

Chuey Fu’s offers a number different dishes that features a combination of Korean to Mexican inspired dishes. Like their Korean beef, char shu pork or seared ahi tuna available in tacos or a rice bowl.

You can find out where Chuey Fu’s food truck, by following their social media or check them out at their restaurants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening

Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Tuna#Rice Bowl#Beef#Food Drink#Latin Asian#Korean#Mexican#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX31 Denver

1,100 Xcel Energy customers in these areas could lose power Saturday

In an effort to support the state's wildfire mitigation work, Xcel Energy plans to temporarily cut the power off to roughly 1,100 of their customers According to Xcel Energy, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, they will be replacing power poles. To do this safely, the company said they must turn the power off for some customers in Evergreen, Morrison, Indian Hills and Kittredge on Saturday.
EVERGREEN, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy