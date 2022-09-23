Read full article on original website
hot1079fortwayne.com
FWPD grieving sudden loss of detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department family is grieving the loss of Detective Donald Kidd, a 17-year veteran of the force, who passed away unexpectedly over the late-night hours of September 22, 2022. Police Chief Stephen Reed is asking that everyone keep Kidd’s family in...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
95.3 MNC
Two women face felony neglect of a dependent after leaving children in car
Two women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving children in a car while they were at a downtown Fort Wayne bar. Charges were filed against the two 31-year-olds Melissa C. Bentley and Alicia Terry on Thursday by Allen County Prosecutors. They are accused of going to Henry’s at 536 W. Main St. this past Monday between 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. However, they left a 13-year-old, 10-year-old, 3-year-old, and a 4-week-old child in the vehicle outside.
WANE-TV
Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
WOWO News
FWPD mourning loss of 17-year veteran of the department
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – The Fort Wayne Police Department family is grieving the loss of Detective Donald Kidd, a seventeen-year veteran of the force, who passed away unexpectedly over the late-night hours of September 22, 2022. It is with a very heavy heart that we report this...
963xke.com
Woman hurt when her vehicle crashed into stopped semi
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into the back of a semi on state Route 101. Just before 2 p.m., Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 between Woodburn and Butler when she rear-ended the back of the truck that was waiting to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales.
WANE-TV
Families honor homicide victims at MLK Bridge
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gathering at the Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Bridge Sunday marked the “National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.”. In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Alive Community Outreach organized activities for families to support them and remember loved ones.
WANE-TV
Courts: Juvenile charged in drive-by shooting that injured bystander
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 17-year-old boy is accused of being the gunman in a drive-by shooting at a south side gas station that left a woman who was not the intended target suffering from gunshot wounds this past summer, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County...
95.3 MNC
Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
WANE-TV
Police: Man shot gun outside north side bar, had drugs in his car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of firing a gun outside a north side bar led Fort Wayne Police on a chase and had drugs in his vehicle, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 28-year-old Miguel E. Tellez on Saturday after they were...
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
95.3 MNC
Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell
A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
WANE-TV
Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
Grant County man gets 75 years for murder; tried to claim victim was intruder
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A Grant County was sentenced to 75 years in prison after he shot and killed a man in 2020 and tried to claim the victim was an intruder. Matthew Whitt was found guilty in August. According to previous reports, Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he had shot […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Cool week ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Temperatures will remain below normal for the balance of the week. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to the upper 60s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will generally be in the 40s. It will be a mostly dry week but there could be a few showers on Wednesday. Milder air returns for the upcoming weekend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dairy Queen operator fined for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recently investigated H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations in Indiana and Michigan. The investigation found that H&H Coldwater LCC allowed 102 minors, ages 14 and...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 22)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
wfft.com
Homicide victim's family relieved after killer receives 65 years in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- An Allen County judge ruled that 23-year-old Valerie Hardiek will serve the maximum sentence of 65 years in prison Friday. Hardiek testified that she shot 20-year-old Shelby Vonholdt on June 21, 2021 with the intent to kill her. “With everything that was said, with everything...
Dairy Queen operator fined for violating child labor laws at 11 locations, including Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor is fining an operator of 11 Dairy Queen franchise locations, including a store in Indianapolis, for violating child labor laws. H&H Coldwater LCC, a Fort Wayne-based operator, violated working hours and time standards for 102 employees ages 14 and 15 at Dairy Queen stores at the following locations:
westbendnews.net
Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains
On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
