One critically injured in Newton apartment fire
A fire broke out early Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in Newton, and one person was taken by ambulance to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. The fire was reported just before noon, and it destroyed a building with 12 units. Around 15 residents were displaced and they were provided hotel rooms as temporary shelter. A number of pets were recovered and they were taken to the Caring Hands Humane Society to be sheltered.
Suspect arrested in Wichita stabbing
Police said Monday they have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that happened near downtown Wichita. A 29-year-old Wichita man has been booked into jail on attempted murder charges, in connection with an incident that happened early Friday in the 400 block of West Central. Police were called to a...
September 25, 2022
Chase involving motorcycle riders ends in crash
A police chase involving motorcycle riders ended with a crash at the Sedgwick County Park Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., a driver reported being surrounded by riders who began kicking his car, at 17th and Tyler. It is not clear what led up to the altercation. Officers attempted to stop several riders as they arrived, leading to two separate chases. One was called off, and the other ended with a rider crashing at Sedgwick County Park. The rider hit a pedestrian bridge and landed in a culvert. Injuries were described as serious, but the rider has reportedly improved.
Off-duty Wichita police detective arrested after DUI crash
Police said an off-duty Wichita police detective was arrested late Friday night after she was involved in a crash with a Q-Line bus downtown. The crash was reported around 11:50 p.m. at Douglas and Waco, when a passenger car collided with the Q-Line bus. The driver of the car was off-duty detective MaryAnna Hoyt, and police said she showed signs of impairment. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate the crash, and Hoyt was booked for DUI.
Wichita City Manager looking into police handling of evidence
Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said Monday that his office is looking deeper into issues related to the handling of property and evidence by the Wichita Police Department. Mayor Brandon Whipple also announced that a task force will be taking a closer look at the issues affecting the police department to bring more accountability and transparency and to improve oversight of the department.
Wichita begins new program to prevent violent crime
The City of Wichita will be working with a consulting firm on a Violence Interrupter Program that will work with community leaders to reduce gun violence. The City Council has approved an agreement with the consulting firm Cure Violence Global, which began in Chicago and operates in a number of U.S. cities.
Newton High School teacher chosen as Kansas Teacher of the Year
A special education and English teacher at Newton High School has been named as the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Brian Skinner was presented with the honor during a weekend event in Wichita. Skinner was chosen from a field of eight finalists. He has taught at Newton High School...
Greater Andover Days Begins Next Friday
Greater Andover Days kicks off next weekend It runs from Friday, September 30th to Sunday, October 2nd, at Central Park in Andover (1609 E. Central Ave.). Greater Andover Days is a family-friendly festival that features food trucks, live music, kid’s activities, fireworks, Zumba, a car show, golf tournament and more.
Funding approved for renovation of WSU’s Cessna Stadium
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees has approved funding for the first phases of a plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. The $11.8 million project will create a new stadium for more than 10,000 spectators, and it will also have an 8-lane track and space for a soccer field. The...
