Read full article on original website
Richard Banks
2d ago
It should be no doubt in anyone's mind, after it's been proven the U.S. government is allowing drugs in, in facilitating it's delivery and distribution. Still people in prison for petty crimes during an error at the same time the was locking people up for life over nothing. So, if it's here, you best be teaching people how to use with out killing themselves. You monopolize the drug manufacturers and allow them to get rich and pay money out. What about the one's who are still in pain and can't function? You will never stop people from using. The more you tell them no, the more they will.
Reply
2
Related
wdrb.com
3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
wdrb.com
'It's huge' l Louisville activist receives highest civilian award from FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has awarded the highest civilian award to a Louisville anti-violence activist. Christopher 2X was presented with the the 2021 Community Leadership Award last week. 2X is behind the Future Healers program, a partnership between his Game Changers organization, University of Louisville...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
wvih.com
Police Investigate Buechel Neighborhood Shooting
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a man shot. He died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local mother raises awareness for opioid overdose after son's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother lost her son after he was given a fentanyl-laced pill he thought was Xanax in 2020. Julie Hofmans will ride horses at Brownsboro Farm during a local equestrian event on Saturday in memory of her son, Wyatt. She will participate in “The Pace”...
wdrb.com
New images show progress on $840 million VA hospital in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center posted new photos Monday showing crews working on the site of its future home. Sections of the basement wall for the main hospital are up. Work continues on the site of one of the future parking garages. Crews are working...
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
Wave 3
Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky school shooter has parole denied, will spend life in prison
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
wdrb.com
Doctors report treating double number of young RSV patients at Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital say the hospital has admitted 66 patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) just this week. That's up from 32 at this point last year. RSV is commonly found in children under the age of two. Symptoms of RSV include coughing, sneezing,...
Wave 3
Controversial book ‘Gender Queer’ allowed to stay in JCPS libraries, board votes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graphic novel memoir that some parents wanted pulled from Jefferson County Public School library shelves will remain in schools following a School-Based Decision Making Council Meeting on Monday. The book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, was purchased for multiple Jefferson County high school...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?
The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?. The short answer is that motorcyclists fought for that choice, but there is more to the story. Make Ends Meet: Asking for a raise. Updated: 5...
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19 on SmartAsset's ranking of best suburbs to live...
wdrb.com
Unanimous vote denies parole for Heath High School shooter Michael Carneal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday morning to deny parole for Michael Carneal, who will now have to serve out the life sentence he was given for killing three students at Paducah's Heath High School in 1997. The board, meeting in Frankfort, voted 7-0 to deny...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
wdrb.com
JCPS 4th-graders published in Sunday's edition of The New York Times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Jefferson County Public Schools students are now published writers after their work appeared in the Sunday edition of The New York Times. Molly Hall's fourth-grade class at Johnsontown Road Elementary School worked virtually with editors at the newspaper for two days, with the end result in Sunday's newspaper.
leoweekly.com
Louisville Police Punished Officer For Breonna Taylor Media Interviews
When Donavis Duncan heard what sounded to him like 20 to 25 gunshots ring out while he was at home in his South End apartment in the middle of the night on March 13, 2020, he grabbed his radio, put on his bullet-resistant vest and ran a little over 100 yards to where officers were gathered outside of Breonna Taylor’s home.
LMPD arrests man in connection to shooting in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has made an arrest related to the fatal shooting that happened in the Okolona neighborhood early Sunday. LMPD said they arrested 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner in connection to the death of Daniel Williams, 38, in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.
953wiki.com
Traffic Crash Investigation by Scott County Deputy Leads to an Arrest of an Alleged Local Drug Dealer
82 ZANAX Pills and over One (1) Ounce of Methamphetamine Taken Off of the Street. Scott County-On 9-23-2022 at approximately 1:38am, Deputy William Morris of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one (1) vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Road and SR56 in Scottsburg. Upon arrival, Deputy Morris make contact with the driver, later identified as Sara Jo Cutshall, 43, of Scottsburg, Indiana who was still behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle. After completing the on-scene crash investigation, Deputy Morris placed Cutshall under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (approximately 82 suspected ZANAX pills), and Possession of Paraphernalia. Deputy Morris transported Sara Jo Cutshall to the Scott County Jail for processing and subsequent incarceration once booked into the facility. Upon arrival at the jail, Jail Deputy Samantha Hobbs took custody of Sara Jo Cutshall for intake processing, where Deputy Hobbs located approximately 38.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine concealed on Cutshall’s body. Prior to Deputy Hobbs locating the suspected Methamphetamine, Deputy Hobbs asked Sara Jo Cutshall if she had any illegal substances concealed on her person, which she denied. As a result of her attempt to bring the suspected illegal substance into the jail, Cutshall was also arrested for Trafficking with an Inmate in addition to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 Grams, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The investigative report has been referred to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charging of Sara Jo Cutshall will be considered. Cutshall remains incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.
Comments / 5