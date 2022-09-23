ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'There Is Scant Evidence': Georgia Rep. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker's Donations In Question As Some Charitable Causes Have 'No Record Of Any Gifts'

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOALo_0i7jZDEO00
mega

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker 's donations are in question after he pledged 15 percent of his company's profits would go to charitable organizations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As a football player-turned-entrepreneur, he now runs Renaissance Man Food Services, which is owned by his holding company, H. Walker Enterprises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Myj4E_0i7jZDEO00
mega

In his pledge, four organizations were mentioned including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Special Olympics, PE4Life Foundation, and the Boy Scouts of America.

All four were listed among the recipients of charitable donations from 2007 to 2017, as referenced in a bombshell new report, which claims there "is scant evidence that Mr. Walker's giving matched those promises."

The Special Olympics declined to say if Mr. Walker or his companies had ever donated due to donor privacy, while a spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America told the New York Times there was no record of any donations from Mr. Walker or his companies.

Officials at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society said they had received gifts from Mr. Walker, but not in the last decade.

The founder of PE4Life couldn't "recall" any gifts from Mr. Walker or his companies, but he credited the politician "with playing a key role in the groups lobbying efforts."

The Times added a disclaimer about the report published on Thursday, noting it did not "conclusively prove that Mr. Walker's company failed to donate profits."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2REO7r_0i7jZDEO00
mega

"It is possible that his company donated to other charities without naming them in public ," the publication pointed out. "It is difficult to know for certain that any company or group did not donate to a charity, because these are more than a million charities in the United States, and many do not disclose their donors."

Walker recently made headlines after new details surfaced about his family life, having since admitted that he has a second secret son and a daughter from a relationship in college.

Some were upset to discover that he was a father of four considering he had spoken out against absentee fathers in the Black community several times in the past. Many have known of his 22-year-old son, Christian .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nFKly_0i7jZDEO00
mega

A recent poll determined that Walker is in a close race against incumbent Democratic rival Sen. Raphael Warnock for the Georgia Senate seat, tying at 46 percent among registered voters.

His website slogan reads, "Herschel Walker is a kid from a small town in Georgia who has lived the American Dream, and now he is running for the United States Senate to keep that dream alive for you, too."

Comments / 112

jeffrey schmiedeck
3d ago

What a fool ! Didn’t he think that someone would check it out , and then lie about it ! He is a true Republican! You can’t believe a thing he says!

Reply(5)
33
Michael Deschaines
3d ago

No wonder Donald likes this guy so much. Walker is using as many plays as he can out of the Trump Book "The Art of the Grift".

Reply(3)
31
Tedderman johns
1d ago

So even the companies he claimed he donated to wouldn't say whether or not he did. That tells me he likely didn't but by not badmouthing him they're still hoping to get something. But if he didn't donate anything to them that's straight out of Trump's playbook. For decades he claimed he made donations to charities but hadnt.

Reply
14
Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker sparks outrage by calling inflation a women’s issue: ‘They’ve got to buy groceries’

Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for the US Senate in Georgia, is under fire again for comments suggesting that inflation hurts women more because “they’ve got to buy groceries.” “I think there’s no doubt: crime is very, very important,” Mr Walker told a reporter at a town hall and lunch focused on women’s issues on August 19. “This economy is tough, because they’ve got to buy groceries.”Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” pic.twitter.com/3KXoll8Uy5— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 31, 2022The comments, made just less than two weeks ago, came in Mr Walker’s hometown...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
HipHopWired

Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
Brooklyn Lassiter

Latest Polls Show Kemp and Walker Gaining Separation from Abrams and Warnock

All of the latest polls show Republicans Kemp and Walker opening up their leads over 2-time challenger Stacey Abrams, and incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. This unbiased, non-satirical, fully attributed article, was written by Investigative JournalistBrooklyn Lassiter. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources:Real Clear Politics, The Associated Press, FiveThirtyEight Polling, and Insider Advantage/Fox 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Senate#Republican Senate#Charity#Radaronline Com#The Boy Scouts Of America#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Charities
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

78K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy