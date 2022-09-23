'There Is Scant Evidence': Georgia Rep. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker's Donations In Question As Some Charitable Causes Have 'No Record Of Any Gifts'

mega

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker 's donations are in question after he pledged 15 percent of his company's profits would go to charitable organizations, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As a football player-turned-entrepreneur, he now runs Renaissance Man Food Services, which is owned by his holding company, H. Walker Enterprises.

In his pledge, four organizations were mentioned including the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Special Olympics, PE4Life Foundation, and the Boy Scouts of America.

All four were listed among the recipients of charitable donations from 2007 to 2017, as referenced in a bombshell new report, which claims there "is scant evidence that Mr. Walker's giving matched those promises."

The Special Olympics declined to say if Mr. Walker or his companies had ever donated due to donor privacy, while a spokesman for the Boy Scouts of America told the New York Times there was no record of any donations from Mr. Walker or his companies.

Officials at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society said they had received gifts from Mr. Walker, but not in the last decade.

The founder of PE4Life couldn't "recall" any gifts from Mr. Walker or his companies, but he credited the politician "with playing a key role in the groups lobbying efforts."

The Times added a disclaimer about the report published on Thursday, noting it did not "conclusively prove that Mr. Walker's company failed to donate profits."

"It is possible that his company donated to other charities without naming them in public ," the publication pointed out. "It is difficult to know for certain that any company or group did not donate to a charity, because these are more than a million charities in the United States, and many do not disclose their donors."

Walker recently made headlines after new details surfaced about his family life, having since admitted that he has a second secret son and a daughter from a relationship in college.

Some were upset to discover that he was a father of four considering he had spoken out against absentee fathers in the Black community several times in the past. Many have known of his 22-year-old son, Christian .

A recent poll determined that Walker is in a close race against incumbent Democratic rival Sen. Raphael Warnock for the Georgia Senate seat, tying at 46 percent among registered voters.

His website slogan reads, "Herschel Walker is a kid from a small town in Georgia who has lived the American Dream, and now he is running for the United States Senate to keep that dream alive for you, too."