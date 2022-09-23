Susan G. Komen Orange County ‘More Than Pink’ Walk Returns to Fashion Island Sunday, Sept. 25

Read full article on original website
Related
newportbeachindy.com
Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island
Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
newportbeachindy.com
Finding “Fur”ever Families in Orange County
Orange County has in its care more displaced dogs and cats than ever, many of which rely on OC Animal Care for temporary shelter and medical attention until they can be adopted. For the past few years, OC Animal Care, located in Tustin, has been housing animals in excess of...
Laguna Beach Moves To Take Over County Beaches
Beachgoers in Laguna Beach might soon be able to enjoy a cigarette-free coastline as city officials are trying to secure Orange County-run beaches. Ken Domer, Laguna Beach’s assistant city manager, said the biggest benefit of taking over the beaches is that officials can now enforce the city’s rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fire and Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner, General Plan Advisory Committee
Congratulations to all those from the Newport Beach Fire Department who were recognized at the 24th Annual Fire & Lifeguard Appreciation Dinner on Tuesday, September 20:. Letters of commendations were awarded to lifeguards Jason Aigner and Carly Christian. Awards of merit went to Fire Engineer Erin Brown, Firefighter-paramedic Chad Duncan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again
You can swing something nice on the sand, or close enough to track it into your home, for less money than the median single-family house price in Long Beach, which is now a bit over $800,000. The post For more affordable beachfront living consider the condo—again appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Riverside County teen crochets her own special quinceañera dress
Fifteen-year-old Noemi Mendez of Cherry Valley says it took months for her to crochet her quinceañera dress. She says she hopes one day the dress will become part of her family's tradition.
2urbangirls.com
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
Best friends donate kidneys to couple in need of transplants
It’s important to have a reliable group of friends in your life, but not all friends are created equal. Some go above and beyond the normal expectations of friendship and in the process become more like family. That’s exactly the case for an Orange County couple named Chris and Ron Morales. Ron needed a kidney […]
RELATED PEOPLE
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
Eater
Discover the Hidden Charms of This 100-Year-Old Diner in Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre is a small and quiet suburb in the San Gabriel Valley with a handful of nature sights and long-running local businesses. In the northwest corner of town, just past the mouth of the Mount Wilson Trail, visitors can discover the confluence by visiting Mary’s Market, a 100-year-old cottage-sized diner tucked away in the wooded part of town that locals call the Canyon.
idesignarch.com
Modern Oceanfront Luxury Home with Timeless Appeal
This contemporary coastal home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California enjoys breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Geoff Sumich Design and Nicholson Companies collaborated on the project that offers all the bells and whistles. The home has 8,310 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and 2 powder rooms. A neutral color palette with modern contemporary furniture provide a fresh luxurious feel.
Iconic L.A. hot dog stand reopens in West Hollywood
Tail O’ The Pup opened its doors in 1946 on La Cienega and Beverly Blvd in West Hollywood. This hot dog stand quickly became an iconic spot and was beloved by Angelinos, celebrities and tourists. They reopened their doors on the corner of Santa Monica and La Cienega Blvd. Co-founder of the 1933 Group, Dmitri […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
KTLA.com
These California speakeasies are among the top in the US
Ten bars in California have made Yelp’s list of the top speakeasies in the United States. Speakeasies are a holdover from the elicit drinking parlors of the Prohibition era. Yelp considers a modern Speakeasy a subset of the regular bar scene where customers can enjoy a cocktail in an inconspicuous location that may require a secret code for entry.
atomic-ranch.com
Finding and Renovating a Fullerton Forever Home
Hard work, creative visions and clever strategies turn a remodeling nightmare into a Mid Century Modern dream. As they embark on their adventures in house hunting, many people aren’t sure where to look for their Mid Century Modern dream home. But that wasn’t the case with Susan Schroeter and...
foxla.com
Rosh Hashanah: Where to celebrate in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday, a traditional...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
easyreadernews.com
Tuba Ghannadi was respected Realtor
The life of Tuba Ghannadi will be celebrated on Monday, September 19 at 4 p.n., at the South Coast Botanical Gardens. The prominent Re/Max Palos Verdes Realtor died August 20 after the Tesla Model 3 she was driving crashed at a high speed into a power pole on Sunnyridge Road, in Rolling Hills Estates. The August 30 accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
AOL Corp
The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses
Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
spectrumnews1.com
Rosh Hashana begins with streaming and free services offered
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Rosh Hashana begins at sundown Sunday with free services being held in Beverly Hills and Hollywood while several congregations will stream their services marking the Jewish New Year. The JEM Center in Beverly Hills will hold a Rosh Hashana Eve service at 6:50 p.m. Sunday,...
Comments / 1