An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for next Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court, to hear arguments on a motion to dismiss the indictment against Robert Jackson. Jackson is charged with reckless homicide in the December 2019 fatal crash on Princeton Road that killed 32-year-old Misty Quarles and 11-year-old Alexia Trump, and defense attorney Olivia Adams intends to argue that the indictment against him should be dismissed based on evidence that was presented to a Christian County Grand Jury that resulted in that indictment.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO