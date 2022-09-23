Read full article on original website
Catalytic Converter Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A catalytic converter was reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a catalytic converter was removed from a Dodge Ram 1500 at Brandon’s Towing around 5 am. No arrest has been made but the report lists charges as theft by unlawful taking and...
Cadiz Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Cadiz woman was charged after an argument with another woman on Shady Lane in Trigg County Wednesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says 34-year-old Ashley McAdams was in an argument with a woman over children when she accelerated her vehicle and struck a vehicle the woman was next to.
Two Charged After Oak Grove Traffic Stop
A traffic stop on Golden Pond Avenue in Oak Grove led to charges for a man and woman Wednesday. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kainoa Correa and he failed to stop right away then a passenger in the vehicle 36-year-old Tiffany Luna got out and fled on foot.
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
Man Arrested On Warrants After Resisting Arrest
A man wanted on two warrants was arrested at a home on North Fowler Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Jamie Jones who had outstanding warrants for probation violation and contempt of court. He was reportedly apprehended by...
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
Second Person Arrested In Logan County Home Invasion
An Elkton man has been charged Saturday in connection to a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie Stuart Health just before 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen claiming he was shot in Fairview at a party. Law enforcement from both counties searched the area but could not locate a crime scene.
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
Oak Grove Police Officer Injured In Wreck
An Oak Grove police officer was injured in a wreck on State Line Road in Oak Grove Monday morning. Oak Grove Police say a van was exiting a parking lot and pulled into the path of an eastbound officer that was on State Line Road. The crash pushed the van...
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 36-year-old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was on South Virginia Street when she failed to stop at a stoplight and collided with an eastbound truck driven by 51-year-old Ronald Taylor at the intersection of East 7th Street.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on Richard Street Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the home after 47-year-old Rickey Wimberly enter the home after being told to leave. When law enforcement attempted to detain Wimberly he reportedly hit an...
Theft Reported At Hopkinsville Business
A Hopkinsville business reported theft of paint and building supplies Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone used an account that was not theirs at Sherwin-Williams to purchase paint and building supplies. No arrests have been made but the report lists the charge as theft by deception.
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
Man who killed Murray State student sentenced to 40 years in prison
A Calloway County man who shot and killed Murray State University student Sarah Townsend last year has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. (Townsend, who was from Farmville, Virginia, had relatives in Hopkinsville.) David Buckingham, a special judge for the Calloway County Circuit Court, oversaw the sentencing hearing on...
Car thief caught in the act by home owner in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Christian County resident caught a would-be car thief in the act Friday morning and held the suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) were called to a home on Gracey Herndon Rd at approximately 7:15 am in reference to a suspect breaking into a garage and attempting to steal a vehicle.
Hopkins Co. man arrested after inappropriate pictures found on phone
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man was arrested after police say they found pictures involving sexual activity and juveniles on his phone. According to a police report, Madisonville police searched the phone of 20-year-old Dalton Shadrick, and found the pictures. The jail’s website shows Shadrick is facing several...
KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY
Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
Evidentiary hearing set in reckless homicide case
An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for next Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court, to hear arguments on a motion to dismiss the indictment against Robert Jackson. Jackson is charged with reckless homicide in the December 2019 fatal crash on Princeton Road that killed 32-year-old Misty Quarles and 11-year-old Alexia Trump, and defense attorney Olivia Adams intends to argue that the indictment against him should be dismissed based on evidence that was presented to a Christian County Grand Jury that resulted in that indictment.
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Barkers Mill Road Crash
A wreck on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County sent a Hopkinsville woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 10 a.m. 18-year-old Kaylee Kendall was southbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree near the state line. Kendall was...
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Crofton
A traffic stop on Madisonville Road in Crofton led to three drug arrests Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Clevin Robinson says he stopped a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Carl Holloway of Danville leaving the Huck’s in Crofton for not wearing seatbelts and during the stop he could see illegal contraband inside the vehicle in plain view.
