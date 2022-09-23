ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Business
centralgatech.edu

Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State

– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
MACON, GA
mercercluster.com

Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration

As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
montanarightnow.com

Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender-confirmation surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender-confirmation surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange's civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

GABBA Fest finale ends week of music in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon has a music rich history, and a big part of it features the Allman Brothers Band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on. This week they came to Macon to feature artists of all kinds,...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Southwest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots and Northeast Raiders met at Thompson Stadium Friday night. The Raiders (2-2) had won two in a row after beating ACE 47-21 last week. The Patriots (1-3) got their first win of the season last week, shutting out Jordan 63-0.
MACON, GA
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA

