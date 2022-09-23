Read full article on original website
Macon native appointed Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Officer
MACON, Ga. — The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce has a new President and Chief Executive Officer. In a press release, the Chamber said that Macon native Jessica Walden will take on the position later this year. The chamber's board of directors voted to approve Walden after an extensive...
'It's the best years of my life': Fort Valley State University alumni reflect on years as undergrads
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University homecoming is underway!. Alums like Rudolph Dawson couldn't be more excited. "It's the best years of my life," Dawson said. Dawson graduated class of '71 when Fort Valley State University was just a college. He majored in Agriculture which at that time-was known as Agronomy, the study of soil and plants.
Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments
MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene. These are some busy...
centralgatech.edu
Central Georgia Technical College Student Becomes First Dual Achievement Program Completer in the State
– Aurmoni Robertson, a Central Georgia Technical College (CGTC) Academy student, has become the first completer of the newly established Dual Achievement Program (DAP) Pathway in the state. Robertson, who enrolled in the program in June 2022, has completed requirements to earn his credential, making CGTC the first college in the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) to award a high school diploma.
mercercluster.com
Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration
As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
41nbc.com
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
VERACITY FOODIE REPORT - Applebees Grill & Bar - 3652 Eisenhower Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206
Our CEO and his wife decided to celebrate their anniversary dinner at a local Applebees. Of course, they couldn't resist turning it into a full-scale Veracity Foodie Report - here's what they found.
montanarightnow.com
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy is going back to court after a federal judge ruled that a Georgia county illegally denied her gender-confirmation surgery. Trial proceedings were scheduled to begin Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon, where Sgt. Anna Lange is seeking monetary damages from Houston County as well as repayment for more than $10,000 in medical bills the deputy paid out of her own pocket. Lange is a transgender woman who sued Houston County after it refused to pay for her prescribed gender-confirmation surgery beginning in 2018. Judge Marc Treadwell ruled in June that the county had violated Lange's civil rights. But he ordered a jury trial to decide whether the county must pay damages.
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
GABBA Fest finale ends week of music in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon has a music rich history, and a big part of it features the Allman Brothers Band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on. This week they came to Macon to feature artists of all kinds,...
WMAZ
Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
WMAZ
Northeast extends its winning streak, Peach County wins in blowout and more from week 6 in GA prep football
MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia continues as we wrap up week 6. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins on Friday night, including another dominant performance from Perry and Houston County. Game of the Week:. Houston County 28, Warner Robins...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Southwest
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots and Northeast Raiders met at Thompson Stadium Friday night. The Raiders (2-2) had won two in a row after beating ACE 47-21 last week. The Patriots (1-3) got their first win of the season last week, shutting out Jordan 63-0.
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
41nbc.com
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
Attorney for Atrium Nurse accused of filming labor says she's done nothing wrong
MACON, Ga. — The attorney for an Atrium Health Navicent nurse facing an eavesdropping charge says she's done nothing wrong and will fight the charge against her. Macon lawyer Ken Smith reached out to 13WMAZ on Saturday about the charge against Rachel Fastow. She was arrested Wednesday by Atrium's...
