Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
wgan.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
WMTW
Death reported inside Bangor’s Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine — A person being held in the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor has died. According to the sheriff’s office, during routine checks early Sunday morning, a corrections officer found the person in, what the agency calls, “a life-threatening situation.”. The sheriff’s office says staff and...
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
wabi.tv
Penobscot County Jail inmate dies after life threatening situation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An inmate was found in a life threatening situation around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Medical personel provided life saving measures but the efforts were unsuccessful. The incident was not the result of any altercation with other inmates or staff. The cause of death is under investigation...
Details About Monday & Tuesday’s Waterville Parking Ban
According to a post on the Waterville Police Department's Facebook page, there will be a parking ban in parts of the city on Monday (September 26th) and Tuesday (September 27th) nights. The ban will affect parts of Silver Street and Elm Street. Why the ban? Apparently, they are doing paving...
wabi.tv
Driver strikes gas line at Bangor Salvation Army
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gas leak on Broadway in Bangor has been contained after a joint effort between Bangor Fire, Police, and Bangor Gas. Calls came in just before 10:30 a.m. Monday for a car that struck the gas line at the Salvation Army. Officials say this was due...
LaGrange Man, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Massachusetts, Arrested In Bangor
A man from Lagrange who police in Massachusettes say was involved in a domestic violence incident that resulted in attempted murder charges, was arrested in Bangor Friday afternoon. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested just after noontime in downtown Bangor, according to Sergeant Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department.
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash
Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Aug. 30 - Sept. 20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Aug. 30. Joseph...
WMTW
Maine homeowner fires gun at would-be burglar
GREENBUSH, Maine — Police say a homeowner in the Penobscot County town of Greenbush fired at a man who had broken into their home. Deputies say Justin Masters, 33, broke into a home on Greenfield Road by going through a window Monday night. Police say he ran off when the homeowner fired at him.
wabi.tv
Former Searsport Fire Chief among those indicted in embezzlement scheme
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Waldo County grand jury has indicted the former Searsport fire chief and his reported domestic partner for their involvement in an embezzlement scheme. 52-year-old Andrew Webster is charged with receiving stolen property. According to the Village Soup, Webster received funds from the Barney Hose Association,...
SPCA Of Hancock County Pet Of The Week: Could Junebug Join Your Crew?
Meet Junebug, the SPCA of Hancock County's "Pet Of The Week." She's a sweet but kind of shy kitty who really enjoys being part of a cat family. According to Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician at the SPCA of Hancock County, Junebug is a special girl. "Junebug is a sweet...
Ellsworth American
Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
Brewer Bike Cops Start Patrol Along Riverwalk Recently
There's something new going down on the Brewer Riverwalk and I'm not talking about the expansion project that recently started. This new thing moves a little faster than construction in the city. I'm talking about the new Police Unit that's been assigned that beat, and it just so happens that...
wgan.com
Agents seize drugs, money, and vehicles following investigation in Somerset County
Maine drug agents investigating the sale of drugs out of a home in Fairfield seized fentanyl, cocaine, and two vehicles. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says agents searched the home of 35-year-old Justin Lacroix on Hardwood Lane on Thursday morning. They seized about 280 grams of fentanyl, 225 grams of...
Maine CDC Issues Fall Warning For Pesky Brown Tail Moth Hairs
Hey Bangor, just because fall is here, it doesn't mean the itching and scratching will end!. The Maine CDC gave all of us who are miserable from Browntail Moth Rash an update, and there is an upside and a downside to this giant, uncomfortable pain in the rear end. As...
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
