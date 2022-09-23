Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy died on September 19, 2022. BJ died while doing what she loved – being with her family. She was born March 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jack and Betty (Clark) Gustafson. BJ received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. On July 8, 1967, she married Thomas B. Cassidy in Milwaukee. Their daughter, Sara Jo, was born in 1974, followed by son, Thomas Jr., in 1978. Her beloved husband, Tom, passed away Oct. 4, 2009, after 42 years of marriage. As the years went on, BJ was lucky to have found a companion to share her love of life with, Bob Connolly. BJ and Bob had 10 years together bebopping around the country until his passing last year.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO