Door County Pulse
Obituary: Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy
Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy died on September 19, 2022. BJ died while doing what she loved – being with her family. She was born March 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jack and Betty (Clark) Gustafson. BJ received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. On July 8, 1967, she married Thomas B. Cassidy in Milwaukee. Their daughter, Sara Jo, was born in 1974, followed by son, Thomas Jr., in 1978. Her beloved husband, Tom, passed away Oct. 4, 2009, after 42 years of marriage. As the years went on, BJ was lucky to have found a companion to share her love of life with, Bob Connolly. BJ and Bob had 10 years together bebopping around the country until his passing last year.
Eagles Blank Bulldogs for Homecoming
Southern Door had a happy Homecoming on the football field Friday when the Eagles shut out the Peshtigo Bulldogs, 40-0. Zach Lynch, who ran for four touchdowns, accounted for 147 of Southern Door’s 202 rushing yards. Eagles quarterback Drew Daoust completed five of 14 passes for 85 yards, with...
Obituary: Linda Carol Wilke
Linda Carol Wilke, 68 of Sturgeon Bay, died Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bridge Care Nursing Home in Kewaunee. Linda was born Christmas Eve in 1953, the daughter of the late Henry George and Jeannette Alice (Grimberg) Wilke. Linda was a familiar face at the Sunshine House in Sturgeon Bay...
Obituary: Patricia Jean Lenius
Patricia Jean Lenius, 57, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of Pewaukee, WI, died on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born Dec. 17, 1964, in Sturgeon Bay to Milton and Karen (Corbisier) Lenius. Patti grew up in Sturgeon Bay and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1983. She earned a...
Obituary: Merriett A. Cox
Merriett A. Cox II, 58, of Sturgeon Bay, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was born November 15, 1963 in Traverse City, MI, the son of the late Andrew and Merry (Cox) Nickerson. Merriett was a talented musician throughout his life. Life had its difficulties, and Merriett struggled to do his best. He was a kind soul who loved his family, nature, and animals.
