Portland, OR

The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Wheeler Flirts With Surveillance Tech, a Peek Into Providence Health's Greedy Bottom Line, and Italy Elects a Fascist #GirlBoss

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Morning, Portland! 87 degrees at...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly

Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Education
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Education
Lake Oswego Review

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Greek Festival

The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

SE Portland homeless sweep sparks tweet that draws taggers

After a semi-viral tweet claimed a Southeast Portland restaurant owner had laughed at a woman whose homeless encampment was removed by the city, at least one tagger hit the restaurant with extensive graffiti. “Laugh today die tomorrow,” appeared last Monday morning in red paint on a window at The Slide...
PORTLAND, OR
#Linus College#Instafab#Pnw#University Of Oregon#F L Management
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Trouble at Dawson Park

Last week’s cover story took a close look at the crime and violence that plague one of Portland’s most beloved parks (“The Trouble at Dawson Park,” WW, Sept. 14). Portlanders living in the neighborhoods surrounding Dawson Park say they’ve complained to city officials for years that an open-air drug market and gunfire make the park unsafe. But city officials are reluctant to act decisively—in part because of fears they will redouble racial harms. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Film Festival screening movies at Lloyd Center

The 10th annual festival, which starts Oct. 11, will also provide virtual movies; make plans now.Lloyd Center has found another temporary tenant, as the Portland Film Festival plans to hold its in-person events at the mall space in Northeast Portland, as well as continue to present virtual screenings — to the tune of more than 400 independent films from around the world. Tickets and passes for the festival, Oct. 11-Oct. 27, have gone on sale at pdxff.com. Virtual screenings go through Nov. 27 at portlandfilm.org. And, Comcast subscribers with an X1 voice remote or Flex streaming service will have easy...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
WWEEK

Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Aviation American Gin’s New Distillery Opens its Doors in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Today, Aviation American Gin celebrates the grand opening of the highly-anticipated “Aviation American Gin Distillery and Visitor Center” in its hometown of Portland, Oregon. The state-of-the-art, nearly 33k sq. ft. facility features an intimate tasting room, exceptional draft cocktail bar and gift shop. As part of the interactive experience, visitors can get a sneak peek at co-owner Ryan Reynolds’ office, which doubles as an escape room, inviting guests to solve a series of puzzles and identify various Easter eggs to get out. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005337/en/ The new Aviation American Gin Distillery (Photo: Business Wire)
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Autumn? Ha! Oregon sees temps near 90 on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’re going to have to pull out your summer wardrobe for the next couple days. Warmer fall weather is coming our way as high pressure expands across the PNW. A warm air mass will keep our afternoons toasty. However, it’s also dry, which means we should see a cool night as well. You can call it a healthy compliment of warm and cool.
PORTLAND, OR

