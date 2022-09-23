ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

Door County Pulse

Eagles Blank Bulldogs for Homecoming

Southern Door had a happy Homecoming on the football field Friday when the Eagles shut out the Peshtigo Bulldogs, 40-0. Zach Lynch, who ran for four touchdowns, accounted for 147 of Southern Door’s 202 rushing yards. Eagles quarterback Drew Daoust completed five of 14 passes for 85 yards, with...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
GREEN BAY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids winner sees double

MADISON — Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St. in Wisconsin Rapids, sold a winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 22 drawing, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy

Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy died on September 19, 2022. BJ died while doing what she loved – being with her family. She was born March 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jack and Betty (Clark) Gustafson. BJ received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. On July 8, 1967, she married Thomas B. Cassidy in Milwaukee. Their daughter, Sara Jo, was born in 1974, followed by son, Thomas Jr., in 1978. Her beloved husband, Tom, passed away Oct. 4, 2009, after 42 years of marriage. As the years went on, BJ was lucky to have found a companion to share her love of life with, Bob Connolly. BJ and Bob had 10 years together bebopping around the country until his passing last year.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Patricia Jean Lenius

Patricia Jean Lenius, 57, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of Pewaukee, WI, died on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born Dec. 17, 1964, in Sturgeon Bay to Milton and Karen (Corbisier) Lenius. Patti grew up in Sturgeon Bay and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1983. She earned a...
STURGEON BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Octoberfest is back after two-year hiatus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The return of one of the Fox Valley’s biggest festivals brought thousands of people to College Avenue in Appleton on Saturday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus, Octoberfest is back in Appleton. Organizers had to cancel it in 2020 because of the pandemic and then last year they had to cancel it again because […]
APPLETON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced

Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
FOND DU LAC, WI
nbc15.com

Green Lake hosting annual Harvest of Bargains

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Lake’s Harvest of Bargains sale is happening this weekend at the Thrasher Opera House. The Thrasher Opera House is hosting the bargain event Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Items differ at each location. The following are items that...
GREEN LAKE, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Parks Committee To Discuss Porlier Pier

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old – is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Merriett A. Cox

Merriett A. Cox II, 58, of Sturgeon Bay, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was born November 15, 1963 in Traverse City, MI, the son of the late Andrew and Merry (Cox) Nickerson. Merriett was a talented musician throughout his life. Life had its difficulties, and Merriett struggled to do his best. He was a kind soul who loved his family, nature, and animals.
STURGEON BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital

A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA

A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
MANITOWOC, WI

