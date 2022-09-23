Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Eagles Blank Bulldogs for Homecoming
Southern Door had a happy Homecoming on the football field Friday when the Eagles shut out the Peshtigo Bulldogs, 40-0. Zach Lynch, who ran for four touchdowns, accounted for 147 of Southern Door’s 202 rushing yards. Eagles quarterback Drew Daoust completed five of 14 passes for 85 yards, with...
wearegreenbay.com
Weekly food and drink specials from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – Who says weekdays can’t be fun? From Sunday Funday to Thirsty Thursday, Parker John’s has specials that will have you looking forward to each day. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a run down of what to expect so you can start planning your weekday visits.
wrcitytimes.com
Wisconsin Rapids winner sees double
MADISON — Kwik Trip, 4611 8th St. in Wisconsin Rapids, sold a winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, Sept. 22 drawing, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition...
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy
Betty Jo “BJ” Cassidy died on September 19, 2022. BJ died while doing what she loved – being with her family. She was born March 22, 1947 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jack and Betty (Clark) Gustafson. BJ received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point. On July 8, 1967, she married Thomas B. Cassidy in Milwaukee. Their daughter, Sara Jo, was born in 1974, followed by son, Thomas Jr., in 1978. Her beloved husband, Tom, passed away Oct. 4, 2009, after 42 years of marriage. As the years went on, BJ was lucky to have found a companion to share her love of life with, Bob Connolly. BJ and Bob had 10 years together bebopping around the country until his passing last year.
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day closure for Green Bay intersection begins this week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a two-day closure of a Green Bay intersection later this week. The two-day closure will take place at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Roosevelt Street, and officials say that it is closed due to sewer work.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Patricia Jean Lenius
Patricia Jean Lenius, 57, of Sturgeon Bay and formerly of Pewaukee, WI, died on Sept. 23, 2022. She was born Dec. 17, 1964, in Sturgeon Bay to Milton and Karen (Corbisier) Lenius. Patti grew up in Sturgeon Bay and graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1983. She earned a...
Octoberfest is back after two-year hiatus
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The return of one of the Fox Valley’s biggest festivals brought thousands of people to College Avenue in Appleton on Saturday afternoon. After a two-year hiatus, Octoberfest is back in Appleton. Organizers had to cancel it in 2020 because of the pandemic and then last year they had to cancel it again because […]
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise, Octoberfest return to Appleton after 3-year absence
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two big events are back in Appleton this weekend after a three-year absence. The classic car show, License to Cruise, got underway Friday evening -- on the eve of Octoberfest in the city’s downtown. There was a ton of excitement as the cars rolled down...
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/24/22 Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Recipients Announced
Fond du Lac, Wis. : The Julie Riese Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two $1,000 recipients for higher education study in the 2022-23 academic year. Scholarship awards were given to Braylee Freund, a graduate of St. Mary’s Springs Academy who will be pursuing a degree at Marian University, and Margaret “Maggie” Sawicki, a graduate of Fond du Lac High School who will be pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Both women lettered in volleyball, which is an eligibility requirement for the award.
nbc15.com
Green Lake hosting annual Harvest of Bargains
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Lake’s Harvest of Bargains sale is happening this weekend at the Thrasher Opera House. The Thrasher Opera House is hosting the bargain event Sept. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Items differ at each location. The following are items that...
A once in a lifetime day for Oneida
Oneida Nation celebrated the past, present and future of their history and culture on September 23.
WNCY
Green Bay Parks Committee To Discuss Porlier Pier
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Most of the Porlier Pier – a former railroad bridge more than a century old – is structurally unsound and should be replaced, according to a new engineering report. Removing it entirely is also under consideration. The City Council’s Park Committee is...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
News briefs: Settlement Bar to close; Green Bay revaluations cause sticker shock
GREEN BAY – After more than 44 years serving old-fashioned fried food and cold drinks to locals, tourists and travelers along Hwy. 57, The Settlement Bar, 3254 Bay Settlement Road, announced this week it will close its doors on Oct. 1. The turn-of-the-last-century building was listed for sale Monday...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Merriett A. Cox
Merriett A. Cox II, 58, of Sturgeon Bay, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. He was born November 15, 1963 in Traverse City, MI, the son of the late Andrew and Merry (Cox) Nickerson. Merriett was a talented musician throughout his life. Life had its difficulties, and Merriett struggled to do his best. He was a kind soul who loved his family, nature, and animals.
wtmj.com
Severe storms uproot trees and down power lines across southeastern Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Severe thunderstorms rolled across southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday evening, bringing high wind speeds which toppled trees and downed power lines. At one point, WE Energies reported around 20,000 customers being without power, many in and around Waukesha. Nearly 2000 customers were without power west of Kenosha as...
spectrumnews1.com
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
seehafernews.com
Shooting in Green Bay Sends One to a Local Hospital
A shooting late last week in Green Bay landed one person in the hospital. Officers had responded to the 1400 block of Chicago Street at around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a report of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment...
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
