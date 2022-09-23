Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Video captures juveniles ransacking Wawa in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are investigating after a crowd of juveniles ransacked a Wawa in the city's Mayfair section Saturday night.
NBC Philadelphia
Video: Northeast Philly Wawa Ransacked by Group of ‘100 Juveniles'
A group of about 100 people ransacked a Wawa convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night, and the crimes were recorded and posted on social media, police said. Philadelphia Police say they’re reviewing the video of "juveniles" breaking and stealing items inside the store on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals. Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store. Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
Man shot in rear driveway of Northeast Philadelphia home
According to police, the 23-year-old man was shot in the head.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Young man shot over 20 times in deadly North Philadelphia shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a young man died after he was hit with a barrage of gunfire Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of North 13th Street around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police say a 19-year-old man...
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
NBC Philadelphia
Funeral Held for Philly Parks and Rec Worker Killed by Stray Bullet
City leaders and members of a West Philadelphia community gathered Monday for the funeral of a parks and recreation employee who was killed by a stray bullet outside the rec center she served. The viewing and funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three gunned down earlier this month...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspect who carjacked family in Philadelphia driveway
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a carjacking that took place in a family's driveway. Authorities are searching for the suspect involved.
RELATED PEOPLE
Main Line Media News
Verdict: Jury convicts two men of roles in fatal drive-by shooting of woman in Lansdale
NORRISTOWN — Relatives of Ebony Sequita Pack wept openly and hugged each other as a Montgomery County jury convicted two men in what prosecutors called a “murder-for-hire” plot that ended in the fatal drive-by shooting of Pack in Lansdale. “Oh thank God,” Pack’s grieving relatives, many wearing...
2-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia, police say
A young child was rushed to the hospital after he was shot inside a home Saturday night, according to Philadelphia police.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
Rec center employee shot, killed in West Philadelphia will be laid to rest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tiffany Fletcher, the rec center employee shot and killed in West Philadelphia, will be laid to rest. Fletcher died in September 2022 when she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside of her job at Mill Creek Rec Center.Her services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue.Beginning at 8:45 a.m., Philadelphia Parks and Rec will be providing shuttle services from the rec center to the church for community members.
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody
A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings
In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.
fox29.com
Video shows moments surrounding deadly shooting on South Street
A man was killed on South Street in Philadelphia when an argument escalated to gunfire over the weekend. The suspected shooter was later arrested with what police believe was the murder weapon still in his possession. A video from a witness captured the moments surrounding the deadly gunfire.
Worker killed outside Mill Creek Recreation Center to be laid to rest
Tiffany Fletcher, a mother who leaves behind three boys, was simply sitting outside of the center taking a break.
Gunshots fired at West Philly football game
Gunshots rang out in West Philadelphia Friday night, just after a high school football game ended. Police believe no one was hurt, though they’re investigating if there was a target.
Comments / 1