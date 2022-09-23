ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Video: Northeast Philly Wawa Ransacked by Group of ‘100 Juveniles'

A group of about 100 people ransacked a Wawa convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night, and the crimes were recorded and posted on social media, police said. Philadelphia Police say they’re reviewing the video of "juveniles" breaking and stealing items inside the store on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson...
CBS Philly

Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.  Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.  Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m....
NBC Philadelphia

Funeral Held for Philly Parks and Rec Worker Killed by Stray Bullet

City leaders and members of a West Philadelphia community gathered Monday for the funeral of a parks and recreation employee who was killed by a stray bullet outside the rec center she served. The viewing and funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three gunned down earlier this month...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
CBS Philly

1 person dead after shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia that left one person dead. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Girard Avenue and Broad Street.Police say the victim was shot several times and taken to Temple Hospital where that person was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.
CBS Philly

Rec center employee shot, killed in West Philadelphia will be laid to rest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tiffany Fletcher, the rec center employee shot and killed in West Philadelphia, will be laid to rest. Fletcher died in September 2022 when she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside of her job at Mill Creek Rec Center.Her services begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church on West Lehigh Avenue.Beginning at 8:45 a.m., Philadelphia Parks and Rec will be providing shuttle services from the rec center to the church for community members.
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody

A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
fox29.com

Video shows moments surrounding deadly shooting on South Street

A man was killed on South Street in Philadelphia when an argument escalated to gunfire over the weekend. The suspected shooter was later arrested with what police believe was the murder weapon still in his possession. A video from a witness captured the moments surrounding the deadly gunfire.
