Indianola stifles Perry in district action
A ranked Indianola team had little trouble in handling Perry at Dewey Field Friday, outgaining their hosts by more than 350 yards en route to a 49-0 victory. Rated seventh in one 4A poll and eight in another, the Indians (4-1, 1-0) took full advantage of multiple poor efforts from the Perry punting team in the first half to score repeatedly off shortened fields.
South Hamilton pulls away in second half to top W-G
JEWELL, IA — Host South Hamilton scored once in each of the final two quarters to break open a 22-14 game at the half and claim a 38-14 win over Woodward-Granger in Class 1A District 2 play. South Hamilton (4-1, 2-0) had five touchdowns on the ground, four of...
Roadrunners speed off with win to spoil Panther Homecoming
PANORA, IA — Visiting Interstate-35 rushed for 232 total yards and five touchdowns while holding Panorama to just 14 yards of total offense in posting a 47-0 Class 1A District 7 win Friday. I-35 (3-2, 2-0) was off early, scoring on runs of three yards and of 53 yards...
Creston graduate encourages students
Lights. Camera. She’s on. In the Creston Community High School library Thursday, were select students to hear the life and times of 2005 Creston graduate Tiffany Murphy. The 2005 Creston graduate who was inducted today in the Creston Community High School Hall of Fame said when the cameras roll, so does everything that got her to where she’s at.
Fontanelle council seats to be filled in Dec. 13 election
Who will fill three seats on the Fontanelle city council will be decided by voters in a special election Tuesday, Dec. 13. It was citizens of the town who formulated a petition that a special election be held. The other option would have been that council seats filled by appointment would have held until the next election.
Good Samaritan facility in Fontanelle to close
Citing “unprecedented stress” the pandemic has put on the senior care industry, Good Samaritan Society announced its facility in Fontanelle will close Saturday, Nov. 19. Family of loved ones living there were notified of the closure earlier this week. A number of factors, including ongoing staffing challenges, a...
Adel man allegedly strangles Adel woman
An Adel man was arrested Saturday for allegedly strangling his wife in their home. Joshua James Villa, 44, of 29455 Old Portland Road, Adel, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow. The incident began about 6 p.m. in the 29400 block of Old Portland Road, where an officer of...
LETTER: Broadlawns has made it clear – They do not want people who believe in Christian values at hospital
I am a mother in Polk County. My family scraped everything we could together to move here from the oppressiveness and desolation of California. We are now expecting our third child. I have spent hours talking to other moms in the area, researching midwives and hospitals, and talking to doctors,...
