Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
iowa.media
Tom South turns 95 Thursday; cards, letters urged
Tom South of Perry, longtime shop teacher at the Perry High School, will celebrate his 95th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 29. “He would love to hear from his students and friends in Perry,” said his daughter, Nancy South. “I know it would make his day to hear from you.”
iowa.media
Another reason to celebrate on Maple Street
If Highway 25 north of Creston is nicknamed Kessler curve because of the curve in the road, Maple Street in town should be nicknamed Celebrate Street. Those behind the popular and growing Market on Maple will be back Saturday, Oct. 15 for Fiesta on Maple. The event will have a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
iowa.media
Creston graduate encourages students
Lights. Camera. She’s on. In the Creston Community High School library Thursday, were select students to hear the life and times of 2005 Creston graduate Tiffany Murphy. The 2005 Creston graduate who was inducted today in the Creston Community High School Hall of Fame said when the cameras roll, so does everything that got her to where she’s at.
adelnews.com
Try these 8 apple orchards in central Iowa that will sweeten up your autumn
Enjoy autumn by heading to a farm outside Des Moines for picking apples and berries. Some farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts and more. There's no place like fall in the Midwest and eight local apple orchards in the metro area have made their mark on central Iowa families for generations with fresh fruit and accessible family-friendly activities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
bleedingheartland.com
Republicans spending big on Des Moines area legislative races
The Republican Party of Iowa has reserved more than $1.1 million in television air time for six candidates seeking Iowa legislative seats in the Des Moines metro area, and will likely spend hundreds of thousands more to promote them on television during the final stretch of the campaign. Documents filed...
iowa.media
Panther Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime
PANORA, IA — In keeping with long local tradition, the king and queen of Panorama’s Homecoming were crowned in a ceremony at halftime of Friday’s game. Candidates are giving chairs along the sideline for the field, in essence having front-front row seats for the game. All are introduced, and a coronation conducted, during the intermission.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
KCRG.com
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
MARTENSDALE, Iowa (KCCI) -People from neighboring communities spent a part of Saturday in Martensdale, showing up to support a couple hurt in a hot air balloon accident over the summer, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Back in July, a hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caught on...
iowa.media
Indianola stifles Perry in district action
A ranked Indianola team had little trouble in handling Perry at Dewey Field Friday, outgaining their hosts by more than 350 yards en route to a 49-0 victory. Rated seventh in one 4A poll and eight in another, the Indians (4-1, 1-0) took full advantage of multiple poor efforts from the Perry punting team in the first half to score repeatedly off shortened fields.
KCCI.com
Hundreds come together for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash over the summer
MARTENSDALE, Iowa — People from neighboring communities spent a part of Saturday in Martensdale, showing up to support a couple hurt in a hot air balloon accident over the summer. Back in July, a hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caught on fire. Four people were...
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Iowa man beat child with broom, punched wife
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.
Comments / 0