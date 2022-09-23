ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hykeem Williams Picks FSU, Tyler Williams Up Next for Miami?

Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams selects FSU, and Miami is now on the clock to lock down Tyler Williams.

The Miami Hurricanes did not land the services of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams . He has instead selected Florida State.

Williams was one of the top prospects on the board for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff. It should be noted, however, that Williams and every other prospect must wait until at least Dec. 21 to sign a national letter of intent.

The Miami coaching staff is not likely to give up the chase to secure the 6-foot-3 and 215-pound receiver’s signature. There’s plenty of time to change his mind.

Related : 2023 Miami Recruiting Class

Further, there’s another wide receiver that fits the same overall role that will be visiting Miami this weekend.

That would be Lakeland (Fla.) High School wide receiver Tyler Williams . A player with over 40 scholarship offers, Tyler Williams has a short list of South Carolina, Miami, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

People close to the 6-foot-4 and 200-pound receiver feel like it’s a two-team race between the Canes and Bulldogs. He’s been to Georgia for multiple visits, and trekked to Miami for the home opener against Bethune-Cookman.

This weekend is key for Cristobal, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the offensive staff overall. It’s obvious that Miami needs playmakers , and this last shot to impress Tyler Williams during the Middle Tennessee State weekend is an excellent opportunity for Miami to add talent to its future rosters.

Here are the details about Tyler Williams announcing his college choice:

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

