Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife expands testing for chronic wasting disease
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD) announced on Friday that it will be expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington’s Region 1, which includes Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla and Whitman counties. During this...
FOX 28 Spokane
US Highway 2 is reopen on after Bolt Creek Fire forced closure in western Washington
WASHINGTON – As of Sept. 24, Stevens pass is open with a 30 MPH limit. As crews work to remove burned trees from the roadway due to the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is saying they plan on reopening U.S. Highway 2, Stevens Pass, on Sept. 26.
FOX 28 Spokane
Planned Parenthood seeks pause of Arizona abortion ruling
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood has asked an Arizona judge to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases. The state’s largest abortion provider said Monday that last week’s ruling has created confusion about the status of the law in Arizona. Its lawyers cited conflicts created by the abortion ban dating to 1864, a more recent law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and a variety of other laws regulating the termination of pregnancies. Arizona’s political leaders have issued inconsistent opinions about which law takes precedence.
FOX 28 Spokane
Plea agreements reached by 4 in NC Congress ballot probe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Four people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in rural North Carolina during the 2016 and 2018 elections. These convictions Monday stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a do-over congressional election. The defendants were associated with Leslie McCrae Dowless, a political operative in Bladen County whom authorities called the ringleader of the ballot scheme. Dowless died this year before his case went to trial. The State Board of Elections has ordered a new election for the 2018 9th Congressional District because of all the fraud allegations. Cases against six other defendants are pending.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Pedal-cart simulation demonstrates the dangers of distracted driving
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Washington State Traffic Safety Commission says 30% of vehicle crash deaths are due to distracted driving, and drivers are three-times more likely to be in a crash when talking on the phone. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s online crash data portal,...
FOX 28 Spokane
Indiana abortion clinics see patients amid legal changes
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinics have resumed seeing patients a day after a judge put the state’s abortion ban temporarily on hold. One patient who went to an Indianapolis clinic Friday was a woman who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity due to privacy concerns. She said it was for her second abortion. She is 31 years old now. Her first was at 16, when she was afraid of caring for a child and worried what her parents would think about her being pregnant. Under Indiana’s ban, which has exceptions, abortion clinics would have lost their licenses and been prohibited from providing any abortion care, leaving such services solely to hospitals or outpatient surgical centers owned by hospitals.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mississippi man gets hate crime charge in cross burning
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime, accused of burning a cross in his front yard to threaten his Black neighbors. The U.S. Justice Department said 23-year-old Axel Cox chose to burn a cross in front of a Black family because of their race. He also allegedly addressed the family with racially derogatory language. A grand jury indicted Cox in September. The Gulfport, Mississippi, man is accused of violating his neighbors’ housing rights. Cox is being held without bond pending a Nov. 7 jury trial. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kentucky man who shot classmates in ’97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole. The Kentucky Parole Board voted 7-0 on Monday to deny parole to 39-year-old Michael Carneal, and ordered him to serve out his full life sentence. Carneal told board members last week that he still hears voices like the ones that told him to steal a neighbor’s pistol and fire it into the crowded lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, in 1997. However, Carneal said that with therapy and medication, he has learned to control his behavior.
Comments / 0