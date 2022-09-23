FL Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash4Life

13-24-31-43-50, Cash Ball: 1

(thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-three, fifty; Cash Ball: one)

Fantasy 5

05-14-16-23-28

(five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Jackpot Triple Play

02-04-23-24-29-42

(two, four, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,250,000

Mega Millions

05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000

Pick 2 Evening

4-7, FB: 4

(four, seven; FB: four)

Pick 2 Midday

9-6, FB: 4

(nine, six; FB: four)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-6, FB: 4

(five, zero, six; FB: four)

Pick 3 Midday

1-1-6, FB: 4

(one, one, six; FB: four)

Pick 4 Evening

0-0-9-1, FB: 4

(zero, zero, nine, one; FB: four)

Pick 4 Midday

0-8-5-5, FB: 4

(zero, eight, five, five; FB: four)

Pick 5 Evening

9-5-2-9-2, FB: 4

(nine, five, two, nine, two; FB: four)

Pick 5 Midday

7-6-3-2-7, FB: 4

(seven, six, three, two, seven; FB: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000