FL Lottery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash4Life
13-24-31-43-50, Cash Ball: 1
(thirteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-three, fifty; Cash Ball: one)
Fantasy 5
05-14-16-23-28
(five, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Jackpot Triple Play
02-04-23-24-29-42
(two, four, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,250,000
Mega Millions
05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
Pick 2 Evening
4-7, FB: 4
(four, seven; FB: four)
Pick 2 Midday
9-6, FB: 4
(nine, six; FB: four)
Pick 3 Evening
5-0-6, FB: 4
(five, zero, six; FB: four)
Pick 3 Midday
1-1-6, FB: 4
(one, one, six; FB: four)
Pick 4 Evening
0-0-9-1, FB: 4
(zero, zero, nine, one; FB: four)
Pick 4 Midday
0-8-5-5, FB: 4
(zero, eight, five, five; FB: four)
Pick 5 Evening
9-5-2-9-2, FB: 4
(nine, five, two, nine, two; FB: four)
Pick 5 Midday
7-6-3-2-7, FB: 4
(seven, six, three, two, seven; FB: four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
Comments / 0