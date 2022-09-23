ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

DE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:

Lucky For Life

10-14-17-42-43, Lucky Ball: 11

(ten, fourteen, seventeen, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000

Multi-Win Lotto

04-05-08-16-17-19

(four, five, eight, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Play 3 Day

4-6-5

(four, six, five)

Play 3 Night

4-6-9

(four, six, nine)

Play 4 Day

5-0-1-0

(five, zero, one, zero)

Play 4 Night

5-4-5-0

(five, four, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000

Comments / 0

