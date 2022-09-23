DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
10-14-17-42-43, Lucky Ball: 11
(ten, fourteen, seventeen, forty-two, forty-three; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Mega Millions
05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
04-05-08-16-17-19
(four, five, eight, sixteen, seventeen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $75,000
Play 3 Day
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
Play 3 Night
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
Play 4 Day
5-0-1-0
(five, zero, one, zero)
Play 4 Night
5-4-5-0
(five, four, five, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
