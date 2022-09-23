Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound

A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro.

The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore.

Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35.

According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch all the way back near Max Westheimer Airport in Norman.

What happened to the semitruck is not yet known or if there are any injuries as a result of the stall.

This is a developing story.