Oklahoma City, OK

Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro.

The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore.

Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35.

According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch all the way back near Max Westheimer Airport in Norman.

What happened to the semitruck is not yet known or if there are any injuries as a result of the stall.

This is a developing story.

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton. One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene. OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
HINTON, OK
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
16-year-old boy dies in single-vehicle crash in Caddo County, OHP says

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — A 16-year-old boy died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Caddo County. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says the crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on private property about a mile north of Hinton. The driver was not hurt, but a 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
#Interstate 35
1 Motorcyclist Killed, Crashed Into Car In SE OKC

One person was killed following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said three motorcycles were driving southbound on South Shields Boulevard at a high rate of speed when a car going northbound turned left onto Southeast 39th Street. One of the...
kswo.com

Firefighters battle grassfire off Highway 81

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters battled flames north of Marlow Sunday. Trucks from several counties helped manage the burn off of Highway 81. Smoke could be seen in the sky for miles. Flames came within 50 yards of one home and ignited bales of hay near the house. People...
MARLOW, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

