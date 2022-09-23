Read full article on original website
When to watch Jupiter as it makes its closest approach to Earth since 1963
With Jupiter's upcoming opposition on September 26, the planet will be about 367 million miles from Earth. Opposition means Earth is directly between Jupiter and the sun.
A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth
Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
Jupiter to reach closest point to Earth in 60 years while in opposition: Here’s when to catch rare moment
For the first time in nearly 60 years, Jupiter will be as close to Earth as possible on Monday.
See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now
The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
The asteroid NASA will slam into in September is right where scientists expected
NASA's DART spacecraft is perfectly on track to smash into double asteroid Didymos as a new observation campaign confirmed orbital parameters of the space rock.
DART asteroid-smashing mission 'on track for an impact' Monday, NASA says
During a media briefing on Thursday (Sept. 22), the DART mission team said they are confident that the craft will smash into the asteroid Dimorphos as planned on Monday (Sept. 26).
Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole
Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
You can see Jupiter without a telescope this month
Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System. It’s so large, in fact, that even a tiny shift in Jupiter’s orbit could change Earth forever. Despite its size, seeing Jupiter from Earth without a telescope is a rare treat. This month sky watchers will get a chance to see Jupiter without a telescope as it reaches “opposition” on September 26.
NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Will Perform Close Flyby of Jupiter’s Icy Moon Europa
As the Juno spacecraft makes a close approach of the moon Europa, it is expected to provide valuable science – and remarkable imagery – for NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission. In less than three days, on Thursday, September 29, at 2:36 a.m. PDT (5:36 a.m. EDT), NASA’s...
NASA’s DART spacecraft just smashed into an asteroid — on purpose
Mission control rooms rarely celebrate crash landings. But the collision of NASA’s DART spacecraft with an asteroid was a smashing success. At about 7:15 p.m. EDT on September 26, the spacecraft hurtled into Dimorphos, an asteroid moonlet orbiting a larger space rock named Didymos. The mission’s goal was to bump Dimorphos slightly closer to its parent asteroid, shortening its 12-hour orbit around Didymos by several minutes.
"Extraordinary" Views of Jupiter Possible as Planet Makes Closest Approach to Earth in 59 Years
Today, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun (Earth is third) and by far the largest in our solar system. A gaseous, stormy planet, Jupiter is well-known for its iconic Great Red Spot (a storm bigger than Earth and hundreds of years old, per NASA), dozens of moons, and wispy, hardly visible rings.
