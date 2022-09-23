ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
CNET

See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now

The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
Gizmodo

Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole

Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
BGR.com

You can see Jupiter without a telescope this month

Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System. It’s so large, in fact, that even a tiny shift in Jupiter’s orbit could change Earth forever. Despite its size, seeing Jupiter from Earth without a telescope is a rare treat. This month sky watchers will get a chance to see Jupiter without a telescope as it reaches “opposition” on September 26.
Science News

NASA’s DART spacecraft just smashed into an asteroid — on purpose

Mission control rooms rarely celebrate crash landings. But the collision of NASA’s DART spacecraft with an asteroid was a smashing success. At about 7:15 p.m. EDT on September 26, the spacecraft hurtled into Dimorphos, an asteroid moonlet orbiting a larger space rock named Didymos. The mission’s goal was to bump Dimorphos slightly closer to its parent asteroid, shortening its 12-hour orbit around Didymos by several minutes.
POPSUGAR

"Extraordinary" Views of Jupiter Possible as Planet Makes Closest Approach to Earth in 59 Years

Today, Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years. Jupiter is the fifth planet from the sun (Earth is third) and by far the largest in our solar system. A gaseous, stormy planet, Jupiter is well-known for its iconic Great Red Spot (a storm bigger than Earth and hundreds of years old, per NASA), dozens of moons, and wispy, hardly visible rings.
ASTRONOMY

