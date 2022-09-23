House Republicans on Thursday withdrew an Ohio ad buy of close to $1 million originally designed to support a candidate who lied about his military record, including claims he’d deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The National Republican Congressional Committee yanked the rug out from under J.R. Majewski, praised by former President Donald Trump at a rally before the primary, in the wake of a damning Associated Press report that found he exaggerated his service. Sources told Politico that the committee had purchased—and on Thursday, abandoned—$960,000 in ads backing Majewski, a QAnon proponent who attended the Capitol insurrection. The move suggests the GOP has given up hope on what might have otherwise been an easy pickup during the elections, all but ensuring that Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the Democratic incumbent, whose victory was previously threatened by redistricting, will win the seat in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District.Read it at Politico

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO