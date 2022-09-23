ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

georgi
3d ago

18 months 100% Democratic controlled resultsHighest gas prices in history.Highest inflation in 40 years.Recession.Tax hikes.Doubling the number of IRS agents.$Billions in foreign aid.Millions of foreign citizens pouring over the border.Gender confusion.Record fytnal deaths.Abandoned $80 billion in military hardware in Afghan .Defund the police.Energy ignorance.Student Loan forgiveness Voted to fire people who did not receive the vaccine

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. "You gotta say hi to me," Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. "We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done."
WASHINGTON, DC
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
The Detroit Free Press

New Whitmer-Dixon poll numbers released

Good morning, welcome to Thursday. Here's the news in the political atmosphere. Poll results are in. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's lead over Republican Tudor Dixon ahead of the Nov. 8 general election has grown to 16 percentage points — up from 11 points one month ago — according to a new Free Press poll.
The Hill

'Republicans for Whitmer' launches in Michigan

More than 150 Michigan Republicans launched a new campaign effort to boost the reelection prospects of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) against GOP opponent Tudor Dixon, who is backed by former President Trump. Republicans for Whitmer is led by a leadership council of 35 Republicans from Michigan, including business leaders, former...
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to "silence" them.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Yank Ads for Ohio House Candidate Who Lied About Military Record

House Republicans on Thursday withdrew an Ohio ad buy of close to $1 million originally designed to support a candidate who lied about his military record, including claims he'd deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The National Republican Congressional Committee yanked the rug out from under J.R. Majewski, praised by former President Donald Trump at a rally before the primary, in the wake of a damning Associated Press report that found he exaggerated his service. Sources told Politico that the committee had purchased—and on Thursday, abandoned—$960,000 in ads backing Majewski, a QAnon proponent who attended the Capitol insurrection. The move suggests the GOP has given up hope on what might have otherwise been an easy pickup during the elections, all but ensuring that Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the Democratic incumbent, whose victory was previously threatened by redistricting, will win the seat in Ohio's 9th Congressional District.
OHIO STATE
