NCIS Season 20 Episode 2
NCIS Season 20 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 1 Online
Watch The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Simpsons S34E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 1, Homer looks for acceptance in an internet group hunting for...
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 3
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Family Guy Executives Give Us Exclusive Scoop On The New Season
As Family Guy ramps up for its 21st Season, the cast and crew are rightfully getting excited about the premiere. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, who has worked on the show for a while, share their behind-the-scenes look at the new Season. They both serve as executive producers and showrunners...
Manifest: Netflix Drops Spoiler-Filled Season 4 Trailer, and We Have Plenty of Questions
It's hard to believe it, but Manifest Season 4 premieres in under two months. Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event featured our most extensive look at the first half of the final season yet. What's immediately obvious is that we'll be getting a bevy of answers during the first 10 episodes...
9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Crash & Learn
Wow. Talk about a wild hour. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2 took you on a ride, as each storyline this week was a bit gut-wrenching and made for a rather emotional hour. From Hen's struggles to Athena and Bobby's trip and Buck's awakening, my emotions were all over the place.
Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock
Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2. The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news. “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a...
Outer Banks Season 3 Teaser Trailer: When Will the Pogues Return to Netflix?
The Pogues may be MIA, but they're still getting into much trouble. Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Outer Banks Season 3 Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event. The streaming service also confirmed the series will not be back until 2023. Boo. Hiss. Then again, the series consistently delivers...
The Crown Season 5 Sets November Premiere at Netflix
If you thought Netflix would delay The Crown Season 5 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, you were wrong. Netflix revealed Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that the next chapter in Peter Morgan's hit drama series would get underway on November 9. All episodes of the fifth...
Emily in Paris Season 3: Netflix Confirms December Return, and the First Trailer is Here
Emily Cooper and friends will be back on Netflix in time for Christmas. The streaming service confirmed Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that Emily in Paris Season 3 is set to premiere December 21. Additionally, we also got a first-look teaser that shows Emily still trying to navigate...
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 7
Sarah and Kevin are getting an ultrasound. They don't want to know the baby's sex, but when Sarah says don't look, Kevin looks, and a smile creeps over his face. Evan was in Iceland and surprises Abby. Adventure's in his blood, but lately, his blood has enjoyed staying home. Abby...
Zack Estrin Dies: Prison Break and Lost in Space Producer Was 51
Zack Estrin, the well-known writer and producer who shepherded Netflix's Lost in Space reboot, has died. According to reports, Estrin suffered a cardiac event while jogging on the beach. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a statement to Variety. “The best husband, father, son and...
YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed
Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday. The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023. But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that. The series will be adopting the...
La Brea Season 2: Showrunner David Appelbaum and Castmembers Tease New Adventures
NBC's family adventure and sinkhole drama, La Brea, returns on Tuesday, September 27. When La Brea Season 1 ended, Josh and Riley had accidentally entered a portal, and Gavin, Izzy, and Ella landed in prehistoric Seattle. We had the pleasure of chatting with showrunner David Appelbaum and the cast of...
Mallory Jansen Talks Francesca Quinn PI, Playing a Cop, and Plots Her Own Hallmark Film
Mallory Jansen takes on another role in the Hallmark universe this weekend in Francesca Quinn, PI. When Frankie's fiance is murdered, his sister hires her to find his killer. But solving the crime means working with her ex. We jumped on the phone with Mallory to talk about the movie...
The Witcher Spinoff Blood Origin to Premiere in December on Netflix
The Witcher franchise expands later this year on Netflix. The streaming service announced Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that The Witcher: Blood Origin will launch worldwide on December 25. The six-part series is set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, and will...
Hannah Gadsby hits out at ‘notoriously transphobic’ industry while announcing trans-inclusive Netflix comedy showcase
Hannah Gadsby has signed a deal with Netflix to produce and host a multi-comic special showcasing performers of all gender identities along with an hour-long episode that will be taped in Sydney.“In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new gender-diverse comedians,” the 44-year-old comedian said in a statement. “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings...
The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama
Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
Dead to Me Final Season Premiere Set at Netflix: Watch the First Trailer
All roads have led to this. Netflix has set a premiere date for the third -- and final season -- of Dead to Me. The smash hit dramedy will premiere its last season on November 17. The news dropped during Tudum, Netflix's Global Fan Event on Saturday. That means fans...
