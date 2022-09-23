ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

TV Fanatic

NCIS Season 20 Episode 2

NCIS Season 20 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 1 Online

Watch The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Simpsons S34E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 1, Homer looks for acceptance in an internet group hunting for...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Family Guy Executives Give Us Exclusive Scoop On The New Season

As Family Guy ramps up for its 21st Season, the cast and crew are rightfully getting excited about the premiere. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, who has worked on the show for a while, share their behind-the-scenes look at the new Season. They both serve as executive producers and showrunners...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Crash & Learn

Wow. Talk about a wild hour. 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 2 took you on a ride, as each storyline this week was a bit gut-wrenching and made for a rather emotional hour. From Hen's struggles to Athena and Bobby's trip and Buck's awakening, my emotions were all over the place.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queer as Folk Reboot Canceled at Peacock

Peacock will not be moving ahead with Queer as Folk Season 2. The streaming service canceled the reboot on Friday night, with creator Stephen Dunn taking to Instagram to share the sad news. “It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Outer Banks Season 3 Teaser Trailer: When Will the Pogues Return to Netflix?

The Pogues may be MIA, but they're still getting into much trouble. Netflix unveiled the first teaser for Outer Banks Season 3 Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event. The streaming service also confirmed the series will not be back until 2023. Boo. Hiss. Then again, the series consistently delivers...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Crown Season 5 Sets November Premiere at Netflix

If you thought Netflix would delay The Crown Season 5 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, you were wrong. Netflix revealed Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that the next chapter in Peter Morgan's hit drama series would get underway on November 9. All episodes of the fifth...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 7

Sarah and Kevin are getting an ultrasound. They don't want to know the baby's sex, but when Sarah says don't look, Kevin looks, and a smile creeps over his face. Evan was in Iceland and surprises Abby. Adventure's in his blood, but lately, his blood has enjoyed staying home. Abby...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Zack Estrin Dies: Prison Break and Lost in Space Producer Was 51

Zack Estrin, the well-known writer and producer who shepherded Netflix's Lost in Space reboot, has died. According to reports, Estrin suffered a cardiac event while jogging on the beach. “Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a statement to Variety. “The best husband, father, son and...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

YOU Season 4: Premiere Date and Teaser Revealed

Netflix gifted fans of YOU with some big news during its Tudum Global Fan event on Saturday. The streaming service revealed that YOU Season 4 will get underway on February 10, 2023. But there's a catch -- and a pretty big one at that. The series will be adopting the...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Witcher Spinoff Blood Origin to Premiere in December on Netflix

The Witcher franchise expands later this year on Netflix. The streaming service announced Saturday during its Tudum Global Fan Event that The Witcher: Blood Origin will launch worldwide on December 25. The six-part series is set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, and will...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Hannah Gadsby hits out at ‘notoriously transphobic’ industry while announcing trans-inclusive Netflix comedy showcase

Hannah Gadsby has signed a deal with Netflix to produce and host a multi-comic special showcasing performers of all gender identities along with an hour-long episode that will be taped in Sydney.“In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new gender-diverse comedians,” the 44-year-old comedian said in a statement. “In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama

Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
VIDEO GAMES

