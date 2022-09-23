The long-awaited 2022 Detroit auto show has made a return after a three-year hiatus. It attracted thousands of media professionals, industry leaders — and what is said to be the world’s largest rubber duck — to Huntington Place and Hart Plaza on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Buick Wildcat concept car captivated the attention of onlookers as it rotated on a showroom platform. And aircraft prototypes on display reflected how that type of vehicle will transform mobility as we know it through aerial passenger and cargo transportation.

There was a major reveal — the 2024 Ford Mustang — on Wednesday, which involved 1,000 older Mustangs in Hart Plaza, along with 1,600 owners. There also was a bevy of electric vehicles to see from several automakers, in a push toward that technology, from the Cadillac Lyriq SUV to the Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

The auto show ensured visitors would feel some nostalgia by featuring Fred Flintstone’s “Flintmobile,” the "Ghostbusters" car, and two "Jurassic Park" vehicles on the show floor.

Some brands added attractions like off-road test driving by Dodge Jeep and Ford, plus photo booths, food kiosks, an immersive theater and virtual reality and gaming experiences were easy to find. A large immersive Raptor exhibit, called the "Dinosaur and Off-road Vehicle Encounter," was being assembled Thursday in the Grand Riverview Ballroom, which also will have four bounce houses, rides, ATVs and walking dinosaurs.

The public show runs through Sept. 25. Go to naias.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Biggest events, coolest angles captured by Freep photographers at Detroit auto show