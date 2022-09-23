AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Midday
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
Cash 4 Midday
6-4-2-5
(six, four, two, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Midday
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
Cash 4 Midday
6-4-2-5
(six, four, two, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0