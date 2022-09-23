ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
AFP

Far-right Trump supporters go on trial for Jan. 6 'sedition'

The leader and four members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia who joined the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol go on trial Tuesday for the rare charge of sedition. - Rarely used charge - The nine Oath Keepers will be the first of some 870 charged in the Capitol attack to go on trial for seditious conspiracy.  
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
AFP

Boost climate action or we'll see you in court, activists tell govts

Governments around the world must scale up climate action "or face further legal action", an open letter from campaign groups warned Tuesday, as battles over policies to cut emissions and protect the environment are increasingly fought in the courts. The groups said they had already launched more than 80 legal cases around the world to "compel" governments from the Netherlands to Brazil, warning that the world was on the "precipice of the most serious intergenerational violation of human rights in history".
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms

As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy