Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
29-year-old Rhode Island woman found guilty of opening fire on pregnant woman
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Rhode Island woman was found guilty in Kent County Superior Court of multiple felony counts following her arrest in 2020 for pointing a gun at a pregnant woman and firing several shots with a firearm outside of a home in West Warwick.
ABC6.com
Man surrenders in apparent standoff in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A man has been taken into custody after an apparent standoff in Central Falls. Our ABC 6 News crew saw a man come out of a home on Tremont Street just before 9 p.m. Monday. Police had the home surrounded for several hours and...
ABC6.com
Vigil slated for victim in Charlestown murder
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A vigil is scheduled Sunday for the victim in Monday’s murder in Charlestown. Sunday’s vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the Narragansett Gazebo. Rhode Island State Police said 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant was found inside of a home on Biscuit City Road at about 10 a.m.
ABC6.com
Woman seeks help after her date drove car into Providence water after an argument
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who was sent to the hospital over the weekend after being driven into the Seekonk River told police she was on a date with the man driving the car, according to documents obtained by ABC 6 News. The name of the man involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
ABC6.com
2 men shot in Central Falls, both expected to survive
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Central Falls. According to police, the shooting happened by the basketball courts on Higginson Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The shooting is unrelated to the standoff...
ABC6.com
Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
Undercover officer fired upon during investigation in Roxbury
"This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer." A man opened fire on an undercover Boston police officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury on Sunday evening, Boston police said. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Department of Children, Youth & Families disclose fatality of 10-month-old child
(September 26, 2022) — The Department of Children, Youth & Families is disclosing the fatality of a 10-month-old child from Providence. The Department had previous involvement with the family, but not at the time of the incident. The incident occurred on August 6, 2022. The Department initiated an investigation...
ABC6.com
Woman driven into water by man she met on dating app, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman who was sent to the hospital over the weekend after being driven into the Seekonk River, met the driver of the car on a dating app, according to documents obtained by ABC 6 News. Providence police said they found the woman, whose name...
ABC6.com
DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
Sturbridge Police seek public’s help identifying man
The police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in Sturbridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Providence police respond to car in water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
ABC6.com
Hearing on future of Woonsocket mayor set for Tuesday night
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council will be allowed to go forward with a hearing to potentially remove the city’s mayor. The Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled in favor of the council Friday and will allow a removal hearing to go forward against Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt.
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island officials ID, release cause of deaths, concerning two found dead in former mayor’s home
Officials have identified two people who were found dead this week in a Woonsocket home. A cause of death for both has also been released. The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski.
GoLocalProv
Nursing Assistant Who Allegedly Stole From Patient Has License Revoked From State
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has revoked the license of a nursing assistant to practice in the state, after she allegedly made unauthorized charges to a patient’s credit card. Last week, RIDOH revoked the license of Mirian Lima, of Pawtucket, after she was issued a notice of...
ABC6.com
Police: Woman taken to hospital after car plunges into water in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that a woman was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a car plunged into the Seekonk River. Police explained that a man drove the vehicle off of the Gano Street Boat Launch just before 6 a.m. The woman, who was the...
‘Terrifying’: Boston police officer comes under fire during an investigation
BOSTON — A Boston police officer is being credited for his professionalism and calmness after a man walked up to his unmarked police car and opened fire several times, hitting the officer’s car, but missing the police officer who then called in the assault. Alberto Polanco, 20, of...
Comments / 6