ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Man surrenders in apparent standoff in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A man has been taken into custody after an apparent standoff in Central Falls. Our ABC 6 News crew saw a man come out of a home on Tremont Street just before 9 p.m. Monday. Police had the home surrounded for several hours and...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Vigil slated for victim in Charlestown murder

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A vigil is scheduled Sunday for the victim in Monday’s murder in Charlestown. Sunday’s vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at the Narragansett Gazebo. Rhode Island State Police said 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrant was found inside of a home on Biscuit City Road at about 10 a.m.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
Woonsocket, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

2 men shot in Central Falls, both expected to survive

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Central Falls. According to police, the shooting happened by the basketball courts on Higginson Ave. around 7:20 p.m. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. The shooting is unrelated to the standoff...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

Man charged with DUI after crashing into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Coventry man is charged with driving under the influence after crashing into a store in Warwick over the weekend. Police said a car ran into the Wild Birds Unlimited store at the plaza on Bald Hill Road on Saturday. The driver, identified as 68-year-old...
WARWICK, RI
Boston

Undercover officer fired upon during investigation in Roxbury

"This is another example of true professionalism and calmness under pressure that I certainly want to note on the behalf of our officer." A man opened fire on an undercover Boston police officer while he was sitting in an unmarked cruiser in Roxbury on Sunday evening, Boston police said. The...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#The Department Of Health#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WPRI 12 News

Providence police respond to car in water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy Sunday morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Officers received reports of a car in the water around 5:45 a.m. near the Gano Street Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident

FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
ABC6.com

Hearing on future of Woonsocket mayor set for Tuesday night

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council will be allowed to go forward with a hearing to potentially remove the city’s mayor. The Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled in favor of the council Friday and will allow a removal hearing to go forward against Mayor Lisa Baldelli Hunt.
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy