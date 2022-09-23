ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

Daily Voice

Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping

One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks

Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Drug Dealer Sentenced For Violating Probation, Crack Cocaine Possession In Calvert County

A Maryland man will spend years behind bars after being busted with crack cocaine by police investigating a separate incident, the Calvert County State’s Attorney announced. Prince George’s County County resident Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, was sentenced on Monday, Sept. 26 in Calvert County Circuit Court to 12 years in prison for intent to distribute cocaine, officials said, with an additional seven years for violating his probation from a 2020 assault case.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

19-Year-Old Arrested After Carjacking In Anne Arundel County

CROFTON, Md. — On September 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded for a report of a suspicious subject in the 1800 block of Hillburn Way in Crofton. As officers were conducting their canvas, they were approached by a victim in the area of Charing Cross Drive and Soho Court who had just been carjacked.
CROFTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION | Man found shot in Lansdowne, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to investigators, police responded to a report of a shooting just after 11:15 in the morning on Birdnest Court. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
LANSDOWNE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

One dead and one injured from a shooting in Odenton, police say

Odenton, Md. (WBFF) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department says one person died and another was injured in a shooting early yesterday morning in Odenton. Police said the shooting happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a business in the basement of a small commercial structure at 1588 Annapolis Road.
ODENTON, MD
WBAL Radio

BPD arrest man in connection with woman found dead in Westport

Baltimore City police arrested a 63-year-old man on Thursday in connection to a woman found dead on Wednesday under railroad tracks in Westport. Officers have charged Bruce Poole, of Baltimore, with first-degree murder in the homicide of 53-year-old Kelly Logan. Police said they responded to the 2100 block of Kloman...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
nccpdnews.com

MAN DIES AFTER BEING PINNED UNDER VEHICLE – ARUNDEL

(Wilmington, De 19808) On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at approximately 0905 hours, members of the New Castle County Division of Police were called to the unit block of Beehler Court in the community of Arundel for a report of a subject struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 46-year-old male pinned underneath a 2004 Ford F-350 pick up truck. Officers and paramedics from the New Castle County Division of Emergency Medical Services attempted to resuscitate the male however, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
foxbaltimore.com

Three juveniles arrested for an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill, police say

Oxon Hill, Md. (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department says three juveniles were arrested for an armed carjacking that happened on Sunday in Oxon Hill. Police said the armed carjacking happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Road. The victims reported they had...
OXON HILL, MD

