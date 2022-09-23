IL Lottery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
LuckyDay Lotto Midday
09-25-27-28-31
(nine, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Pick Three-Midday
6-6-8, Fireball: 9
(six, six, eight; Fireball: nine)
Pick Three-Evening
1-6-9, Fireball: 1
(one, six, nine; Fireball: one)
Pick Four-Midday
1-7-7-5, Fireball: 5
(one, seven, seven, five; Fireball: five)
Pick Four-Evening
0-1-5-0, Fireball: 3
(zero, one, five, zero; Fireball: three)
Lucky Day Lotto
07-33-36-44-45
(seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
Mega Millions
05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(five, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
Comments / 0