This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that i s deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid.

Xylazine is not approved for human use, and when added to Fentanyl increases the chances of overdose. It has negative impacts on the central nervous system and should be “avoided at all costs,” says a UCLA researcher.

Free Press opioids reporter Georgea Kovanis breaks down what you need to know and answers your biggest questions about Xylazine.

