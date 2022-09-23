ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

New street drug in Michigan

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiAQE_0i7jVmMD00

Good morning, today is Saturday.

This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that i s deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid.

Xylazine is not approved for human use, and when added to Fentanyl increases the chances of overdose. It has negative impacts on the central nervous system and should be “avoided at all costs,” says a UCLA researcher.

Free Press opioids reporter Georgea Kovanis breaks down what you need to know and answers your biggest questions about Xylazine.

Also worth reading

News: Last weekend, Hair Wars returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. How did Hair Wars creator Keith Matthews get his start? We have the story.

Autos: Tomorrow is the last day of the auto show. Auto critic Mark Phelan sums up what made this show different from past years.

Enjoy your Saturday! See you tomorrow.

Leah Olajide

Detroit Free Press newsletter editor

Send me comments to let me know what you think of this newsletter. Reach me at lolajide@freepress.com.

Today's front page | Obituaries | Crossword | Podcasts

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New street drug in Michigan

Comments / 102

sly J
3d ago

When you see this it's to late its your last trip on Earth. you shouldn't even touch it it will absorb in your skin talk to your children.

Reply(3)
26
Al Bundy
2d ago

they should just make drugs illegal, then people won't die from them. That's the logic the left uses for guns.

Reply(9)
46
Dennie M.
2d ago

The drug problem is our of control, police cannot even keep up anymore! if their going to take drugs, nothing anyone can do about it!

Reply(2)
10
Related
Club 93.7

Has a Hurricane Ever Made It To Michigan?

Seems like a silly question to ask: Has a hurricane ever made it to Michigan? Anyone living in Mid-Michigan would immediately offer a correction: "you mean tornado outbreak?" Of course, that would be a yes. But, that's not the legit question at hand. Given Hurricane Ian's projected landfall in Florida this week. It seems like a curious question to ask.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Draft report: How Michigan managed COVID-19

Hello, today is Monday. How did the state of Michigan manage the Coronavirus pandemic? “Well coordinated.” That’s how a 177-page “after-action” draft report described Michigan’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortcomings and suggestions for improvement were also identified. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

These Michigan Hotels Are Reportedly Haunted

Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Michigan, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names six haunted hotels in the Mitten. I knew we had a few, but having six haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “Haunting elements seem to linger in hotels, where tortured souls met their unfortunate deaths,” OnlyinYourState.com states in the article. “Still, even though they may make spooky bumps in the night, their presence seems to garner Michigan hotels plenty of curiosity among guests who want to experience what it’s like to lodge in haunted accommodations. Here are some spots throughout the state where you can still book a room in a spooky hotel.”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Free Press
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Michigan Daily

5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
Detroit News

Michigan gets $36.9M from feds for opioid crisis

Washington — The Biden administration has awarded Michigan nearly $36.9 million to support efforts to tackle the opioid crisis and help individuals in addiction recovery. The funding is intended to help states boost access to treatment for substance use disorder, eliminate barriers to public-health interventions such as naloxone and to broaden access to recovery support services such as 24-7 opioid treatment programs. States may also use the money to invest in overdose education or peer support specialists in emergency departments, the White House said Friday.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows deer leaping over car in West Michigan

Video captured by a Michigan State Police trooper’s dashcam shows a deer seemingly jumping over a car in traffic. The MSP Fifth District in Southwest Michigan posted the video on Sunday. It shows a deer leaping over a moving vehicle in St. Joseph, while another deer roams nearby. (See the video in the player above)
MICHIGAN STATE
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy