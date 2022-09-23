Read full article on original website
Michelei Torricer
2d ago
wtf!! close that place down. who knows how many was euthanized that they didn't mentioned!! very sad & evil
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Sugar Land animal shelter employees fired after 38 cats and dogs improperly euthanized, city says
"They knew what they were doing was wrong, and they did it anyway," said a city spokesperson.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
Fall in love with some adorable animals GCARC fall adoption special
Fall in love with some adorable animals during Galveston County Animal Resource Center's fall adoption special. ALL adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be $10 from today through September 27th.
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
fox26houston.com
Brazoria police looking for missing Alvin ISD teacher
ALVIN, Texas - Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22. Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink
3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discusses possible impact of an underfunded hospital, health care system
HOUSTON – Judge Hidalgo and public health officials held a news conference Monday to discuss the possible impact on the health care system, as well as on other county districts, if the county does not make quorum at commissioners court. This livestream has ended. Video will be added shortly...
fox26houston.com
Volunteer firefighter of more than 20 years with Alvin FD passes away
ALVIN, Texas - The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time volunteers. In a solemn Facebook post on Friday the Alvin Volunteer FD announced that Charles D. Krampota, a captain with the department passed away Friday in the line of duty. According to a press release, Krampota was responding to a structure fire on Susie Ln, where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
Click2Houston.com
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
fox26houston.com
Hurricane Fiona: Houston PD works to donate relief items to residents in Puerto Rico
HOUSTON - While residents in Puerto Rico continue to clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona, Houston residents banded together this weekend to send help to those on the island. The Houston Police Department teamed up with a local disaster relief organization to hold a relief drive on South...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE
A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
Click2Houston.com
Volunteer firefighter dies in line of duty following fire in Alvin, department says
ALVIN, Texas – A volunteer firefighter in the city of Alvin has died, officials reported Saturday. According to the department, firefighter Charles D. Krampota was pronounced dead after he responded to a fire on Friday, Sept. 23, at a mobile home near Susie Lane in Alvin. Officials with the...
Click2Houston.com
🔒Stories in recent memory that still haunt Texas, from the disturbing to bizarre and downright creepy
HOUSTON – Houston, and Texas can be a strange place where strange things happen. We’ve collected some of the most disturbing, bizarre and downright creepy stories in recent memory. Former Texas peace officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting at least 2 women during ‘ghost hunting’ trips...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
East Texas News
Man steals vehicle, leaves child
A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
fox26houston.com
Houston Health Department finds chemical compound, Dioxin, in surface level soil in Fifth Ward
HOUSTON - The Houston Health Department released new findings and have now started to notify residents of the Fifth Ward, the cancer causing chemical compound called Dioxin, has been found in surface level soil. They say all 42 samples collected around the 33 acres around the Union Pacific site were...
fox26houston.com
1 dead after hotel set on fire in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON - Authorities say a man died Sunday after a hotel in northwest Harris County was set ablaze. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but it happened at the Quality Inn on FM 1960 Rd. W. Officials with the Harris Co. Fire Marshals Office (HCFMO) say the flames were contained to one room, where an unidentified man was found dead.
fox26houston.com
Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.
MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
