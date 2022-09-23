ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Michelei Torricer
2d ago

wtf!! close that place down. who knows how many was euthanized that they didn't mentioned!! very sad & evil

fox26houston.com

Brazoria police looking for missing Alvin ISD teacher

ALVIN, Texas - Brazoria police are asking for any information to help find a reported missing Alvin ISD teacher. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, was reported missing by her husband, Michael Reynolds, on September 22. Reports said she was last seen driving a Lexus...
ALVIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink

3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Volunteer firefighter of more than 20 years with Alvin FD passes away

ALVIN, Texas - The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time volunteers. In a solemn Facebook post on Friday the Alvin Volunteer FD announced that Charles D. Krampota, a captain with the department passed away Friday in the line of duty. According to a press release, Krampota was responding to a structure fire on Susie Ln, where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
ALVIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HAZMAT SCENE AT A MAGNOLIA DAYCARE

A HAZMAT scene is unfolding at the Sherwood Academy at 32810 Tamina Road in Magnolia. Multiple ambulances are being called for triage of several kids and adults. All are said to be in stable condition. Several are being transported to area hospitals and Emergency Centers. Magnolia Fire is on the scene along with law enforcement. The inhalation was on an unknown epoxy substance. ALL PATIENTS ARE STABLE AND BEING TRANSPORTED FOR EVALUATION AS A PRECAUTION.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE

Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
CONROE, TX
East Texas News

Man steals vehicle, leaves child

A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead after hotel set on fire in northwest Harris County, officials say

HOUSTON - Authorities say a man died Sunday after a hotel in northwest Harris County was set ablaze. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but it happened at the Quality Inn on FM 1960 Rd. W. Officials with the Harris Co. Fire Marshals Office (HCFMO) say the flames were contained to one room, where an unidentified man was found dead.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Police shoots man 6 times after allegedly shooting his wife in Montgomery Co.

MAGNOLIA, Texas - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Magnolia. The shooting occurred on the 30600 block of Beyette Road in Magnolia, around 11:45 a.m. Monday morning. Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from a woman who stated she had been...
MAGNOLIA, TX

