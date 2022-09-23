MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
10-14-17-42-43, Lucky Ball: 11
Mega Millions
05-50-53-58-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
Estimated jackpot: $325,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
2-2-3
Pick 3 Midday
1-3-2
Pick 4 Evening
5-8-7-1
Pick 4 Midday
0-7-6-6
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
Show Me Cash
02-05-08-10-27
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
