Flames coach Darryl Sutter takes curious dig at Matthew Tkachuk when comparing him to Tyler Toffoli: 'One guy has won Stanley Cups'

The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO