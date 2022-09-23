With less than a month to go in the 2022 MLB regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are again the favorites to win the World Series — and understandably so. Dave Roberts’ squad became the first MLB team of 2022 to hit the 100-win mark. Los Angeles won 106 games a year ago but had to settle for a wild card berth thanks to the San Francisco Giants’ unexpected renaissance (107 wins). They currently have 106 wins this season, and with nine games yet to play, they should end the season with 110 or more wins.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO