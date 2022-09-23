Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers
Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Tried To Enjoy The Moment After First Home Run
Freddie Freeman was scheduled to start at first base for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, but he was a late scratch due to an illness, which led to Miguel Vargas being inserted into the lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. In his first at-bat of the game, Vargas stepped...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols
Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium
Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Starting Rehab Assignment With Triple-A Oklahoma City
Tony Gonsolin took a step toward returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation by participating in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. Gonsolin, who has been on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain since Aug. 29, threw an estimated 30 pitches over two innings, which Dodgers manager Dave Roberts described as “encouraging.”
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts’ In Familiar September Territory
With less than a month to go in the 2022 MLB regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are again the favorites to win the World Series — and understandably so. Dave Roberts’ squad became the first MLB team of 2022 to hit the 100-win mark. Los Angeles won 106 games a year ago but had to settle for a wild card berth thanks to the San Francisco Giants’ unexpected renaissance (107 wins). They currently have 106 wins this season, and with nine games yet to play, they should end the season with 110 or more wins.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Yency Almonte Potentially Returning During Padres Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch the top seed in the National League and home-field advantage through the World Series, but arguably of greater importance is getting the likes of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin and Blake Treinen back from the 15-day injured list. Almonte is ahead of...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Celebrate Jaime Jarrín, Fernando Valenzuela, Rick Monday, Pepe Yñiguez & More Longtime Employees
Last week the Los Angeles Dodgers honored Spanish-language broadcaster Jaime Jarrín (64 seasons), Manny Mota (54), Rick Monday (37), Steve Yeager (36), Fernando Valenzuela (32), Pepe Yñiguez (25) and a total of 72 employees with 25 or more years of service with organization. The pregame ceremony was held...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Scheduled To Resume Throwing Tuesday
After getting activated on Sept. 2, Blake Treinen only made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers before going back on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness. Shortly after the injury, Treinen said he was improving and that his shoulder wasn’t bothering him as he continued to throw....
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Pitched Through Illness In 1st Career Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their 106th game of the season to tie their franchise win record backed by the strong start turned in by Michael Grove against a talented St. Louis Cardinals lineup. The rookie pitched five innings while giving up just one run on three hits despite being...
dodgerblue.com
Phil Bickford: Albert Pujols Hitting 700th Home Run ‘Very Special Moment’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had nothing go right for them against the St. Louis Cardinals in an 11-0 loss, but none of that mattered all that much as the story of the day was Albert Pujols making MLB history. Pujols entered the game with 698 home runs, just two away...
dodgerblue.com
Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
dodgerblue.com
ESPN Documentary Revisits Dodgers-Yankees World Series Rivalry
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees played three times in the World Series from 1977-81, which is the subject of a new production from ESPN Films. “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” airs Tuesday night on ESPN at 6 p.m. PT. The documentary is produced by Mark Shapiro and Dodgers part-owner Peter Guber in association with FILM45, directed by Fritz Mitchell and narrated by longtime fan Rob Lowe.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Starting Against Cardinals To Give Tyler Anderson Extra Rest
Although Los Angeles Dodgers game notes listed Tyler Anderson as the probable pitcher for the series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, manager Dave Roberts said Michael Grove would instead start Sunday. Grove has remained with the Dodgers since getting recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sept. 14 to face...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Miguel Vargas Hits First Career Home Run In Dodgers’ Win Against Cardinals
One night after their worst loss of the season on a historic day for MLB that saw Albert Pujols join the 700 career home run club, the Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded to earn their 105th win of the season by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-2. The Dodgers are now...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Make MLB History With 106 Wins In 3 Consecutive Full Seasons
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the rubber match on Sunday to clinch the top seed in the National League and make MLB history. The win was their 106th of the season, which tied Dodgers franchise record for most in a single season. “It just speaks to the level of consistency and excellence,” manager Dave Roberts said.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith, Trayce Thompson & Miguel Vargas Home Runs Vs. Cardinals
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from being shut out with a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, powered by home runs from Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Miguel Varags. Smith got the Dodgers going early with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Thompson then slugged his homer in the second inning, notably coming against Cardinals lefty Jordan Montgomery.
