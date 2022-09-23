ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers

Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols

Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts’ In Familiar September Territory

With less than a month to go in the 2022 MLB regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are again the favorites to win the World Series — and understandably so. Dave Roberts’ squad became the first MLB team of 2022 to hit the 100-win mark. Los Angeles won 106 games a year ago but had to settle for a wild card berth thanks to the San Francisco Giants’ unexpected renaissance (107 wins). They currently have 106 wins this season, and with nine games yet to play, they should end the season with 110 or more wins.
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Scheduled To Resume Throwing Tuesday

After getting activated on Sept. 2, Blake Treinen only made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers before going back on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness. Shortly after the injury, Treinen said he was improving and that his shoulder wasn’t bothering him as he continued to throw....
Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
ESPN Documentary Revisits Dodgers-Yankees World Series Rivalry

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees played three times in the World Series from 1977-81, which is the subject of a new production from ESPN Films. “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” airs Tuesday night on ESPN at 6 p.m. PT. The documentary is produced by Mark Shapiro and Dodgers part-owner Peter Guber in association with FILM45, directed by Fritz Mitchell and narrated by longtime fan Rob Lowe.
Dodgers Make MLB History With 106 Wins In 3 Consecutive Full Seasons

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals in the rubber match on Sunday to clinch the top seed in the National League and make MLB history. The win was their 106th of the season, which tied Dodgers franchise record for most in a single season. “It just speaks to the level of consistency and excellence,” manager Dave Roberts said.
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith, Trayce Thompson & Miguel Vargas Home Runs Vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from being shut out with a 6-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals, powered by home runs from Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Miguel Varags. Smith got the Dodgers going early with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning. Thompson then slugged his homer in the second inning, notably coming against Cardinals lefty Jordan Montgomery.
