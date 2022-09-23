ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

CHI doctor warns of increased ragweed allergy symptoms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve been dealing with allergy symptoms lately, there’s a reason for that. This time of year, ragweed is the common culprit and it could be causing a number of symptoms. Ragweed is a weed that grows this time of year, particularly in the...
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
'He was in pain the whole time': Cat thrown from moving car dies

OMAHA, Neb. — One local animal rescue wants answers after one of its volunteers said she witnessed a horrific act of animal abuse Friday afternoon. She said it happened near 72nd and Grover Streets. Muddy Paws Second Chance Rescue said they want people to know there are many options...
Omaha motorcyclist dies in crash with mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. -- A motorcyclist was declared dead after striking a mailbox in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said they received a report of a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday at 11:08 p.m. near 81st and Maple. Officers said a 2006 Honda VTX1300 motorcycle was traveling eastbound...
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County

FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
Nebraska State Patrol arrests two in separate pursuits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two pursuits on opposite ends of the state ended with two people arrested. Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were in pursuits over the weekend in both Lincoln and Douglas Counies. The first pursuit happened Saturday in Lincoln County. Troopers received a report that a Dodge Challenger...
Boomer Radio holds first-ever 'Boomstock Festival' in Aksarben

OMAHA, Neb. — Boomer Radio held their first Boomstock Festival Saturday night. The festival in Aksarben started at 5 p.m. with a performance from Touch of Grace and Pet Rock. Tonight was a tribute to sixties and seventies music. All of the proceeds will go to the Open Door...
Hundreds turn out for opening day at Warhorse Casino

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s first casino had a line out the door Saturday, with many excited to try their hands at the slot machines. On day one, casino managers were expecting to have over a thousand casino-goers by the end of the day. “It’s been a great...
WATCH: Lincoln man charged, victim identified in O Street homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police announced the arrest of a Lincoln man on Monday in connection with Sunday morning’s homicide. Early Sunday morning Robert Brannon, 33, of Omaha was shot and killed in the alley near 19th and O Streets. Security video of the area shows Brannon...
One dead in Lincoln car crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A motorcyclist died in a car crash in Lincoln on Saturday. The Lincoln Police Department said a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was reportedly travelling westbound on W O St. around 2:30 p.m. Officers said witnesses in the area told them that a white Hyundai Sedan was travelling...
