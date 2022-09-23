Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend.

“We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health care system to better Veteran care.”

Staff members will be on hand to help interview applicants for both clinical and non-clinical positions. Some open jobs include:

Administrative Assistants

Registered Nurses (all specialties)

Nursing Assistants

Sterile Processing Medical Supply Technicians

Licensed Practical Nurses

Echocardiogram Technicians

Food Service Workers

Cooks

Housekeeping Aids

Medical Support Assistants (Patient Scheduling)

Pharmacy Technicians

Medical Instrument Technicians

HVAC Technicians

Plumbers

Supply Technicians

Nurse Practitioners (Stroke Specialty)

OR Scrub Technicians

Medical Laboratory Technologists

Radiology Technologists

Health Care Engineers



In order to apply for jobs, the VA says you must bring five or more copies of your resume, two forms of government-issued identification and a copy of your professional license (if applicable).

The fair will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.

