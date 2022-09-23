ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair

By Phil Pinarski
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend.

“We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health care system to better Veteran care.”

Staff members will be on hand to help interview applicants for both clinical and non-clinical positions. Some open jobs include:

  • Administrative Assistants
  • Registered Nurses (all specialties)
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Sterile Processing Medical Supply Technicians
  • Licensed Practical Nurses
  • Echocardiogram Technicians
  • Food Service Workers
  • Cooks
  • Housekeeping Aids
  • Medical Support Assistants (Patient Scheduling)
  • Pharmacy Technicians
  • Medical Instrument Technicians
  • HVAC Technicians
  • Plumbers
  • Supply Technicians
  • Nurse Practitioners (Stroke Specialty)
  • OR Scrub Technicians
  • Medical Laboratory Technologists
  • Radiology Technologists
  • Health Care Engineers

In order to apply for jobs, the VA says you must bring five or more copies of your resume, two forms of government-issued identification and a copy of your professional license (if applicable).

The fair will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.

New owner seeks improvements for Crestwood Festival Center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are planned for a long-time shopping area in Birmingham, as Crestwood Festival Center was sold to new ownership last month. President of CityWide Properties Steven Verstandig says the location could become a prime destination spot for Birmingham with proper management and the right tenants.  CityWide Properties acquired the shopping […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I’m glad this community has a desire for such a thing as this’

EVA, Ala. – Residents and visitors filled Eva Baptist Church Thursday night for the annual Eva Frontier Days community singing event. The singing has been a part of Eva Frontier Days since it was started in 1989 by the Eva Art Guild. There is now a Frontier Days Board that organizes the event alongside the Guild. Board member Cynthia Weaver said that Frontier Days was inspired by a trip taken by one of the Art Guild members in 1989 to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cheyenne had been celebrating its own Frontier Days. “So, when she came back, she had pictures, and this was in...
EVA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
HELENA, AL
