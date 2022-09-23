Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend.
“We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill critical vacancies across our health care system to better Veteran care.”
Staff members will be on hand to help interview applicants for both clinical and non-clinical positions. Some open jobs include:
- Administrative Assistants
- Registered Nurses (all specialties)
- Nursing Assistants
- Sterile Processing Medical Supply Technicians
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Echocardiogram Technicians
- Food Service Workers
- Cooks
- Housekeeping Aids
- Medical Support Assistants (Patient Scheduling)
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Medical Instrument Technicians
- HVAC Technicians
- Plumbers
- Supply Technicians
- Nurse Practitioners (Stroke Specialty)
- OR Scrub Technicians
- Medical Laboratory Technologists
- Radiology Technologists
- Health Care Engineers
In order to apply for jobs, the VA says you must bring five or more copies of your resume, two forms of government-issued identification and a copy of your professional license (if applicable).
The fair will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Birmingham VA East Clinic located at 7901 Crestwood Blvd. in Irondale.
