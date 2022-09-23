Read full article on original website
wlen.com
Adrian’s Impact on the Nation-wide United Farm Worker Union Boycotts in the 1960’s-70’s
Adrian, MI – Boycotts in Adrian had an impact on the nation-wide boycotts of grapes and lettuce picked by non-union workers in the 1960’s and 70’s. Original members of the Adrian Friends of Farm Workers gave a presentation at the Lenawee Historical Society about the local support given to Cesar Chavez’s nationwide movement to support the United Farm Workers Union.
sent-trib.com
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
wlen.com
Adrian Commission Discusses Possible $200 Parade Fee
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission will consider whether or not to add a fee to certain parades in the City. City Administrator Greg Elliott explains why the group is considering the fees…. Tune into our local and state newscasts, anytime day or night, for this story and...
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
wlen.com
Lenawee County NAACP Holds Candidates Forum at Weber Center
Adrian, MI – WLEN broadcast the Lenawee County NAACP Candidates forum, which was a chance for the community to learn about who will be on the ballot in the November General Election. WLEN’s Dale Gaertner was the moderator….and had this question for the candidates for District Court Judge… Ashley...
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
Dee Warner's family petitions court to declare her dead
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Family members of Dee Warner, who has been missing from Lenawee County since April, 2021, have petitioned a court to declare her dead. Warner's daughter, Rikkell Bock, 28, of Tecumseh, has filed a petition with the Lenawee County Probate Court, asking that a jury be empaneled to consider whether Warner can be declared legally dead.
13abc.com
Staff shortages cause appointment backlog at a local low-cost spay/neuter clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Like a lot of businesses, veterinary clinics here at home and across the country are hiring. Humane Ohio is one of them. The staff shortage at the low-cost spay/neuter clinic has led to a big backlog when it comes to getting an appointment right now. Thousands...
Jackson County interchange reopens with 2 new roundabouts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An I-94 interchange is reopening after two new roundabouts were constructed. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning to reopen the I-94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson County at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The interchange has been closed since May as MDOT officials worked...
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
City of Westland hosts electronics recycling drop off event
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Westland hosted their first "Westland Electronics Recycling Drop Off Day" at the Westland Recycle Center."This is our way to take care of that niche in recycling," says Craig Brown, Chief Innovation Officer for the city of Westland.When discussing recycling, it isn't all plastic and cardboard. The city encourages people looking to get rid of their old power chords, computers, televisions and anything electronic. Westland has partnered with the Grand Rapids based Dedicated Recycling Company to make this event come together.Brown says the city has been focusing on their Mission Green Initiative in an effort to make the community more sustainable. Brown mentioned the turnout is impressive and he's seen electronics he couldn't have even imagined people having. "I've seen stuff today that's been ridiculous. Like I saw microwaves from the early seventies, I saw old 1960s ham radio. I mean, if it's electronics, we love it. And we're recycling them," says Brown.The drop off hours were from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24th. Brown says he hopes to see more drop offs like this in the future.
WTOL-TV
Family believes man attacked in downtown Toledo was victim of hate crime
Phong Tran's family says doctors have given him a five percent chance of survival. A man has been arrested for the attack.
wlen.com
Adrian Commission Presented with Fee Increases to Close City Streets
Adrian, MI – The Adrian City Commission was presented with fee increases to close streets for events at their recent pre meeting. Administrator Greg Elliott proposed the fee increase for downtown streets…which would be increased by about 8.5 times what it is now…. Elliott went on to talk...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
WBKO
Family, friends remember brothers killed in oil refinery fire: ‘They were extremely close’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Loved ones are mourning the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey after a deadly fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Ohio earlier this week. WTVG reports that family friend Zac Schabel shared memories of the brothers as he grew up down the street from the family.
Gas prices soar 24 cents a gallon in Toledo following fatal refinery fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Gas prices are jumping back up following several refinery issues across the country, including a deadly fire at the BP Toledo refinery last week. The average price for a gallon of gas in Toledo increased 24 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 315 stations in the city. This is 8.3 cents higher than a month ago and 62.6 cents higher than a year ago.
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
