ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
chathamstartribune.com

Sheriff's Office locates minor male

Ronnie Glass, 14, was located this morning by the Danville Police Department and he is being returned to his family. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert on Sunday.
DANVILLE, VA
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
RANDLEMAN, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: Guilford County’s ‘jail docket’

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Sept. 21, 2022 by Kelan Lyons. As a recent North Carolina transplant and the newest member of the Policy Watch team, I am getting to know my new home and beat by traveling to courtrooms across the state to observe routine, everyday hearings and share what I see with readers. Each dispatch will be from a different county. Where should I go next? Email me at [email protected]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Greensboro, NC
Government
County
Guilford County, NC
FOX8 News

3 Triad inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad serving long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: One shot at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 women found shot dead in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said two women were found shot to death on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Hamlin Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found the body of 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas.
ASHEBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilford Co
WSLS

Missing 14-year-old reported in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say Ronnie Glass, also known as “Little Ronnie,” is 190 lbs and 6′1. Glass is believed to be in the Danville area, according to authorities. “The Pittsylvania...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX8 News

Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
BURLINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy