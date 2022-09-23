Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Sheriff's Office locates minor male
Ronnie Glass, 14, was located this morning by the Danville Police Department and he is being returned to his family. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert on Sunday.
cbs17
Why suspect in Orange County teens’ murder isn’t being identified
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two...
Man accused of strangling female in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
triad-city-beat.com
Dispatches from the North Carolina court system: Guilford County’s ‘jail docket’
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Sept. 21, 2022 by Kelan Lyons. As a recent North Carolina transplant and the newest member of the Policy Watch team, I am getting to know my new home and beat by traveling to courtrooms across the state to observe routine, everyday hearings and share what I see with readers. Each dispatch will be from a different county. Where should I go next? Email me at [email protected]
3 Triad inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad serving long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: One shot at home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
2 women found shot dead in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police said two women were found shot to death on Monday. Officers were called to a home on Hamlin Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 68-year-old Fatima Alston, who lived there, dead from a gunshot wound. They also found the body of 33-year-old Tiona Sesmas.
Man charged with felony hit-and-run after pedestrian killed in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony hit-and-run on Monday after a pedestrian was killed in Greensboro last week, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal […]
Winston-Salem police investigating early Monday morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning. Officers were called out to 109 Green Point Road just after midnight Monday. First responders found a 40-year-old woman who was shot. Detectives also found damage to a nearby home consistent with gunfire.
NC inmate charged with having escape tool after walking out of cell, deputies say
A Forsyth County inmate was charged on Thursday with having an escape tool after walking out of his jail cell, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office news release.
WSLS
Missing 14-year-old reported in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say Ronnie Glass, also known as “Little Ronnie,” is 190 lbs and 6′1. Glass is believed to be in the Danville area, according to authorities. “The Pittsylvania...
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
WXII 12
Greensboro: Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged after pedestrian dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. At least one person died after a crash in Greensboro on Sept 15. Reports say it...
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Green Point Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the […]
NC inmate sentenced to 2.5 years for attempting to escape prison
62-year-old Charles Asher was sentenced to 2.5 years (30 months) for attempting to escape from the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina (“FCI Butner”).
Fugitive suspected of stealing Capitol police uniform during Jan. 6 riot arrested in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fugitive accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was arrested in Greensboro on Sunday, according to the FBI. Darrell Fitzgerald Neely, 52, was arrested on Sunday by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office on the 100 block of East Carteret Street. He was charged with fugitive from […]
Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
WXII 12
Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
Winston-Salem Police: One person shot while trying to stop a fight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police said officers responded to a shooting at on Twenty-Third Street Saturday night. Officers found a man shot in the leg around 9 p.m. That man, Bobby Billings, 38, was taken to a hospital for treatment and his injuries are non-life-threatening. Investigators said Billings was...
