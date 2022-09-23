ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Railway passengers face severe disruption after trains suspended at Paddington station

By Rory Sullivan
 3 days ago

Rail passengers have been told to expect severe disruption after services were suspended at Paddington station .

The problem was caused by damage to overhead electric wires, according to the operator Great Western Railway (GWR).

Trains travelling from Reading and Heathrow Airport will also be delayed.

GWR initially tweeted that trains services could delayed by up to an hour or cancelled because of the fault.

“Disruption is expected until 20:00. Ticket acceptance is in place with SWR, Chiltern, TfL on the Elizabeth Line and the London Underground via any reasonable route until further notice,” it said.

The rail company later confirmed that services would be affected for the rest of the day.

National Rail Enquiries is showing that all services to and from Paddington are “delayed” or “cancelled”.

Services from Paddington were also suspended on Monday because of the same problem, causing mayhem for people travelling to London for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral.

Other rail routes have also been disrupted this week due to damaged overhead wires.

Great Northern and Thameslink services will be limited on lines including London King’s Cross to Brighton until the problem is fixed.

