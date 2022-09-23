Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzzClarksville, IN
Related
wdrb.com
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
'23 SG George Washington III Sees Potential Fit With Louisville, Kenny Payne
The guard formerly played high school ball in the city of Louisville, and named the Cardinals in his top five earlier this month.
TE commitment Jamari Johnson recaps 'amazing' visit to Louisville
University of Louisville tight end commitment Jamari Johnson had already made a couple of visits to campus. But until Saturday, Johnson had never attended a game in Cardinal Stadium. With his family by his side, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect watched the Cardinals deck USF 41-3 and left impressed with what...
gobigbluecountry.com
Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date
A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4
Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
Louisville Opens as Road Favorite at Boston College
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19 on SmartAsset's ranking of best suburbs to live...
Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville
New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
spectrumnews1.com
Cards rout USF 41-3 at Cardinal Stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Louisville was up 31-28 on Florida State before yielding a touchdown with 7:54 left in a 35-31 defeat that dropped the Cardinals to 0-2 in ACC play. South Florida led then-No. 18 Florida 28-24 but allowed the go-ahead touchdown with 5:05 remaining to fall 31-28. Now both teams are hoping to bounce back and the Cardinals hope the fans and the home team advantage play in their favor. Follow along with game updates here:
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 41-3 Win vs. USF
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, running back Trevion Cooley and defensive end YaYa Diaby said after their win over the Bulls:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
watchstadium.com
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Torches The USF Bulls
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham looked like a true Heisman contender in the Cardinals’ 41-3 win over USF. Cunningham was unstoppable on the day, rushing for a game-high 113 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game while completing 14-of-22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown pass as well. Check out the best plays from Cunningham’s […]
CBS Sports
How to watch Louisville vs. South Florida: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Florida 1-2; Louisville 1-2 The Louisville Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Florida Bulls at noon ET Sept. 24 at Cardinal Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. U...
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
wdrb.com
Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
Wave 3
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
Doug Proffitt gives induction speech for Melissa Forsythe into KY Journalism Hall of Fame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's best-known television journalists was posthumously inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame Thursday afternoon. The late WHAS11 News anchor Melissa Forsythe is known for her trailblazing career as the first woman to be a TV reporter and then weekday anchor in Louisville from 1972 to 1991.
Louisville Cardinal
Cardinal Palooza Starts the Weekend With A Blast
The Parent and Family Association and the SAB held an exciting venue on Friday that featured a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, and a Super Sonic spinning carnival ride for the students and parents. Families and students enjoyed the first fall day with excitement and closeness with food and games to engage with.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1