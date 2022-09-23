ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date

A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville

New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Nc State#Game Day#American Football#College Football#Cardinals#Uofl#Inglewood#Virginia Tech#Florida State#Louisville Male
spectrumnews1.com

Cards rout USF 41-3 at Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Last week, Louisville was up 31-28 on Florida State before yielding a touchdown with 7:54 left in a 35-31 defeat that dropped the Cardinals to 0-2 in ACC play. South Florida led then-No. 18 Florida 28-24 but allowed the go-ahead touchdown with 5:05 remaining to fall 31-28. Now both teams are hoping to bounce back and the Cardinals hope the fans and the home team advantage play in their favor. Follow along with game updates here:
LOUISVILLE, KY
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Sports
Boston College
watchstadium.com

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Torches The USF Bulls

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham looked like a true Heisman contender in the Cardinals’ 41-3 win over USF. Cunningham was unstoppable on the day, rushing for a game-high 113 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game while completing 14-of-22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown pass as well. Check out the best plays from Cunningham’s […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ground broken for new med center at sports and learning complex in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new medical center for underserved seniors in west Louisville could begin seeing patients as soon as next summer. The Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new medical building at its Sports and Learning Campus in west Louisville Saturday afternoon. It's part of a collaboration between the Urban League and CenterWell Senior Primary Care, a Louisville-based company that specializes in medical care focused on seniors, according to a news release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

Cardinal Palooza Starts the Weekend With A Blast

The Parent and Family Association and the SAB held an exciting venue on Friday that featured a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, and a Super Sonic spinning carnival ride for the students and parents. Families and students enjoyed the first fall day with excitement and closeness with food and games to engage with.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy