ANN ARBOR – Maryland was expected to be more of a formidable opponent than Michigan’s first three of the 2022 season, and the Terrapins proved it Saturday. The Wolverines prevailed 34-27, but it took a career day from a running back and two takeaways from the defense to remain unscathed with a 4-0 record.
Michigan beats Maryland with huge 4th quarter: Live updates recap
It was closer than most everyone expected, but Michigan improves to 4-0 and wins its Big Ten opener. Maryland falls to 3-1. The Wolverines hit the road for the first time this season next Saturday, visiting Iowa for a noon ET kick. The Hawkeyes play tonight at Rutgers. Blake Corum finishes with 243 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Michigan.
Dan Orlovsky celebrates ‘freedom’ after 49ers QB runs out of end zone for safety
Dan Orlovsky, the former Detroit Lions quarterback turned ESPN analyst, celebrated 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo running out of his own end zone for the self-safety scramble on Sunday night. Garoppolo, much like Orlovsky in 2008 while playing for the Lions, was called for the safety after inadvertently stepping out of...
Video recap: Lions lose to Vikings after leading all the way until final minute
The Detroit Lions (1-2) blew two different double-digit leads in their 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) in Week 3. Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already regretting the late field-goal attempt in the final 120 seconds of their crushing road loss. Kicker Austin Seibert missed from 54 yards out, his second misfire of the day, with the Vikings taking over near midfield with a little more than a minute left. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver K.J. Osborn on back-to-back big passes, with the first for 28 yards and the game-winning touchdown from 28 yards, too. Those were the only plays of more than 20 yards Detroit’s defense allowed all day. The Vikings took their first lead of the game with less than 50 seconds on the clock.
What’s being said nationally after Lions collapse in 28-24 loss to Vikings
The Detroit Lions (1-2) are back under the microscope for all the wrong reasons after blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in their 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) in Week 3. Detroit led 14-0 in the first half, then 24-14 to open the fourth quarter. But...
Lions pondering holding banged-up RB D’Andre Swift out until after bye week
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift entered Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings hobbled by an ankle injury. Now, he’s dealing with a shoulder sprain and could be held out through the next two games until after the team’s bye week. This news...
Lions at Vikings: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 3 game
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (1-1) are playing away from home for the first time of the year, looking to snap their 10-game road losing skid inside the division against the Minnesota Vikings (1-1). We’ll try and answer three burning questions ahead of kickoff below:. Can Lions WR...
Lions grades: Dan Campbell’s inconsistent aggression dooms team in last-minute loss
The Detroit Lions (1-2) lost to the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) in the final minutes after blowing two double-digit leads in Week 3. Detroit lost 28-24, extending its road losing streak further into double digits. This post will run through MLive’s grades for the team’s performance:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff...
Lions blow late double-digit lead in 28-24 loss to Vikings: Live updates recap
Goff’s first attempt is incomplete. Was trying to hit St. Brown near the sideline at midfield. Goff hits Josh Reynolds for 25 yards, spikes it with 23 seconds left. Incomplete for Reynolds. Should have been picked. Would have killed the clock anyway. Goff desperation heave is intercepted by former Michigan standout Josh Metellus. That’ll do it.
How to watch Lions at Vikings: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
The Detroit Lions (1-1) hit the road for their first taste of NFC North action, with a Week 3 trip to face the Minnesota Vikings (1-1). Here’s everything you need to know about the game from how to watch or listen, not to mention a recap of the week of news heading into Week 3:
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Alim McNeill flashes pass-rush chops with increased role
The Detroit Lions have talked about finding new ways to use interior defender Alim McNeill, especially after adding beef to the rotation in Isaiah Buggs and Benito Jones. McNeill saw an increase in snaps during Detroit’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. The second-year defender played a career-high 58 snaps and 81% of the defensive reps. The only defensive lineman with more snaps against the Vikings was edge rusher Charles Harris.
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor
LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
1 year after COVID hospital wedding, Michigan couple celebrates progress
When Devlyn and Laurie Kuehl got married last fall, it wasn’t under the most ideal circumstances. Devlyn, a 56-year-old veteran and St. Johns man, was showing signs of recovery from a nasty case of COVID-19 that put his life in jeopardy. He was only a few days removed from a week on a ventilator when he proposed to his longtime girlfriend from his hospital bed.
Michigan business drops college degree job requirement — it’s not alone
Kaitlyn Ziehm had no art background, no printing experience, and no graphic design degree. But she recently became a project manager for Pontiac commercial printer Company Folders, Inc. “You would think that you would need some sort of education or at least extensive experience beforehand, but that’s not necessarily the...
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
Tudor Dixon doubles down on jokes about Whitmer kidnapping plot
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon compared the conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Governor’s treatment of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic in two campaign events Friday. “The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head and ask if you’re ready...
Slotkin renting Lansing condo from campaign donor, business executive
U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is reportedly leasing a residency in Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood from a medical manufacturing firm executive and donor to her congressional campaign, as confirmed by multiple sources. The firm, Niowave, Inc., is a Lansing-based business which manufactures medical radioisotopes. Jerry Hollister, a member of Niowave’s...
High interest rates equal picky buyers. You have to stage to sell, experts say.
Scott Faulkner was frustrated his 4,200-square foot Bloomfield Hills home was sitting on the market for months. “Why does everybody keep on telling me this is a hot market and that I’ll have 12 to 13 people bidding against each other?” Faulkner said. Faulkner’s home sat for six...
Detroit man pleads guilty to spree of violent carjackings
DETROIT – A Detroit man had pleaded guilty to a spree of violent carjackings. Rayquan Sturgis, 23, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison for the carjackings which occurred on the west side of Detroit three times in June and July 2020.
