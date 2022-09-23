ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Video recap: Lions lose to Vikings after leading all the way until final minute

The Detroit Lions (1-2) blew two different double-digit leads in their 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) in Week 3. Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already regretting the late field-goal attempt in the final 120 seconds of their crushing road loss. Kicker Austin Seibert missed from 54 yards out, his second misfire of the day, with the Vikings taking over near midfield with a little more than a minute left. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver K.J. Osborn on back-to-back big passes, with the first for 28 yards and the game-winning touchdown from 28 yards, too. Those were the only plays of more than 20 yards Detroit’s defense allowed all day. The Vikings took their first lead of the game with less than 50 seconds on the clock.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Alim McNeill flashes pass-rush chops with increased role

The Detroit Lions have talked about finding new ways to use interior defender Alim McNeill, especially after adding beef to the rotation in Isaiah Buggs and Benito Jones. McNeill saw an increase in snaps during Detroit’s 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. The second-year defender played a career-high 58 snaps and 81% of the defensive reps. The only defensive lineman with more snaps against the Vikings was edge rusher Charles Harris.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor

LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
