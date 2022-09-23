The Detroit Lions (1-2) blew two different double-digit leads in their 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) in Week 3. Lions head coach Dan Campbell is already regretting the late field-goal attempt in the final 120 seconds of their crushing road loss. Kicker Austin Seibert missed from 54 yards out, his second misfire of the day, with the Vikings taking over near midfield with a little more than a minute left. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins hit receiver K.J. Osborn on back-to-back big passes, with the first for 28 yards and the game-winning touchdown from 28 yards, too. Those were the only plays of more than 20 yards Detroit’s defense allowed all day. The Vikings took their first lead of the game with less than 50 seconds on the clock.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO